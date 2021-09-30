Indian spot gold rate and silver price on Thursday, Sep 30, 2021

Today Gold Rate ( ₹46110) is lower than this week's average of ₹46178.6 by 0.15%. The Gold Price was also higher than yesterday's value of ₹46100.

The Indian Gold Price Today is ₹46110 which grew by 0.02%; the rate was lower than the global Gold Price growth rate of 0.18%. The global Gold Price Today is $1816.7.

Gold and other precious metals on Thursday, Sep 30, 2021

The Gold Price Today continued its uptrend as compared to yesterday in the global market. The Gold Price rose by 0.18% to $1816.7 per Troy ounce. This price level is 4.24% higher than average Gold Price observed in the past 30 days ($1739.7). Among the other precious metals, Silver Price Today saw a fall. The Silver Price plunged 0.06% to $25.2 per Troy ounce.

Further, platinum price has shown an uptick. The precious metal platinum rose 0.05% to $1078.0 per Troy ounce. Meanwhile in India, gold was priced at ₹45720 per 10 gram on MCX, with a change of ₹169.2. Also, the price of 24k gold in the Indian spot market was quoted at ₹46110 .

MCX Gold on Thursday, Sep 30, 2021

On MCX, gold futures prices in India showed an upsurge of 0.37% to ₹45720 per 10 gram. In the previous session, gold was down 0.59% or about ₹169.2 per 10 gram.

On MCX, silver futures plunged nearly 0.16% or ₹93.7 per kg to the price level of ₹58569 per kg.

The gold spot price today ( ₹46110) increased by ₹169.2 from yesterday ( ₹46100), along with global spot prices growth of $3.25 to $1816.7 value today. Similar trend was observed in MCX future price with an increase of ₹169.2 and value of ₹45720 as of today.

Currency Exchange Rate on Thursday, Sep 30, 2021

The dollar to rupee conversion today improved to ₹74.2 as compared to previous close of ₹74.3. The fall of dollar against rupee might influence gold's rate today reflecting a lower gold price in the domestic markets.