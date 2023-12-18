IndiGo becomes first Indian airline to carry 100 million passengers in a year

Indian airline IndiGo on Monday announced that it had made history by “becoming the first Indian airline to carry 100 million passengers in a single calendar year.” In a press statement the airline said, “IndiGo, India’s preferred carrier has created history by becoming the first Indian airline to carry 100 million passengers in a single calendar year. With this achievement, it has joined a select club of global carriers to operate on such scale. This development further cements IndiGo’s standing among the 10 largest airlines in the world by passenger traffic.” An IndiGo airlines passenger aircraft(REUTERS)

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Pieter Elbers, Chief Executive Officer of IndiGo said, "We are incredibly delighted to achieve this historic milestone, welcoming aboard 100 million passengers in a year. This landmark figure is the result of the love and trust shown by our customers and the hard work and passion of all IndiGo colleagues…”

In the past half-year, IndiGo has expanded its global presence by incorporating over 20 additional international routes into its network. Simultaneously, the airline has worked to enhance its domestic connectivity. Looking ahead, IndiGo has ambitious plans to continue this growth trajectory by including sought-after destinations such as Bali, Indonesia, and Medina, Saudi Arabia, to its network in the coming months, the release said.

In November, IndiGo dominated the domestic market, holding a commanding 61.8% share of passengers carried, which was nearly six times higher than the second-ranking Air India. The airline is actively expanding its network and fleet, highlighted by its historic order of 500 Airbus A320 family planes earlier this year. With existing orders and upcoming deliveries, IndiGo now has an impressive backlog of close to 1,000 planes, set to be delivered over the next decade.