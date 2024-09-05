Invest with caution? Why stock market is likely to remain volatile this week

Indian markets opened with gains today despite selling pressure in major global stock markets. Both indices registered marginal increases at the opening. The Nifty 50 index rose by 51.80 points, or 0.21 per cent, to open at 25,250.50 points, while the BSE Sensex gained 117 points, or 0.14 per cent, to open at 82,470.35 points. Stock market today: A bird flies past a screen displaying the Sensex results on the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai.(Reuters)

The Indian indices opened in positive territory following a marginal decline in Wednesday's closing while global markets faced pressure after the US JOLTS (Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey) report showed the lowest level of job openings since 2021.

Ajay Bagga, banking and market expert said to ANI, “We expect markets to remain volatile going into tomorrow's US August payrolls data and unemployment number. US equities are seeing strong outflows. The shadow of the still pending further unwinding of the Yen carry trade looms on US Big Tech stocks which have been recipients of these investments. India is seeing buying at every dip and that provides strength to the markets. Indian futures are pointing to a positive open but caution remains on the US data and the Yen unwinding expected ahead.”

In the broader market, the Nifty Midcap 50 led the way, opening with a 0.56 per cent gain. Among sectoral indices, Nifty PSU Banks and Nifty Oil and Gas also emerged as leaders, with each posting a 0.56 per cent increase.

The Nifty Bank index gained 0.28 per cent, opening at 51,544.25. In the Nifty 50 list, 29 stocks opened with gains, 20 declined, and one remained unchanged on Thursday.