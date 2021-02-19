Joe Biden administration to keep tariffs on China amid review
The White House expects to keep in place tariffs on China left by the Trump administration though it will evaluate what is appropriate going forward, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said in an interview.
"Tariffs work," Yellen told CNBC on Thursday. "We'll look at the moment with the tariffs that were, you know, put in place by the Trump Administration. We expect China to adhere to the commitments that were made and we'll evaluate going forward what we think is appropriate."
Yellen's stance was in line with what President Joe Biden said in an interview with the New York Times in December. Then, president-elect, Biden said that he's not planning to reverse his predecessor's tariffs on Chinese goods imported into the United States as quickly as he plans to reverse other Trump-era policies.
Much of the legacy action against China which Biden inherited has to do with the Trump administration's near two-year trade war and tariffs on Beijing, which according to the Washington-based Brookings Institute amounted to USD 46 billion in penalties paid mostly by US companies themselves.
Yellen said the White House was being deliberate in its review of existing policies on China because of the administration's own concerns that went beyond trade.
Also read| Hon Hai-Amazon joint venture to manufacture set-top box devices in India
"There is a range of issues where we see unfair practices," she said. "It's not just trading but in some cases forced technology transfer, subsidies to high technology in Industries. There are security concerns and we want to make sure that we do address these and China abides by its international obligations in these areas. I think it's important."
Aside from the trade war, the Trump administration had targeted China's tech giant Huawei, which it accused of spying on the United States and of stealing US technology.
The Commerce Department under Trump also accused popular Chinese video streaming app TikTok of illegally sharing with its government data on its American users, and tried unsuccessfully to force the US arm of that business to be sold to an American company.
The alleged mistreatment by China of its Uighur Muslim minorities is also something the previous administration had stood up against - a stance that seems to be shared by the current White House.This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mexico gas squeeze forces Japanese automakers to halt production
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Joe Biden administration to keep tariffs on China amid review
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sensex drops over 250 points in early trade; Nifty slips below 15,050
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Former Disney executives turn into LA’s hottest dealmakers
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UK consumers most confident since pandemic struck: Report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Hon Hai-Amazon joint venture to manufacture set-top box devices in India
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Number Theory: Atmanirbharta may help India’s other oil problem
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Firms look to revive share sale plans, tap sizzling market
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Piramal gets RBI nod for DHFL deal
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Govt plans steps to speed up disposal of cases under IBC
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Discom dues swell despite govt’s Atmanirbhar boost
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Centre in favour of merging two tax brackets in GST
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Zoom had 70x user growth in India amid pandemic: CEO
- Chief executive Eric S Yuan said the app, which enjoyed a runaway jump in valuations after the pandemic, will continue to be relevant for its users as the world switches to a hybrid mode of working, which entails dividing time between home and offices.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Most US firms hit with Covid-19 safety fines aren't paying up
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Walmart sales surge, but profit takes a hit
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox