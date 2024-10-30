Menu Explore
Marico share price up 9% after Q2 results showed 20% net profit uptick

ByAbhyjith K. Ashokan
Oct 30, 2024 10:34 AM IST

Marico share prices rose as much as 9.3% during today's trading session after its second quarter earnings yesterday showed a 20% jump in net profit

Marico share prices was rose much as 9.3% during today's trading session following the announcement of its second quarter earnings yesterday which showed the FMCG giant saw a 20% jump in net profit compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Marico share price: People walk past the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai, India, March 9, 2020.(Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters)
Marico share price: People walk past the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai, India, March 9, 2020.(Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters)

The company's shares rose to an intra-day high of 687.30, which is a 9.303% gain over its previous close of 628.80.

For reference, its 52-week high was 719.80.

Even the opening was optimistic, with the shares opening 6.5% up or at 669.95 from its previous close.

What were Marico's Q2 financial results like?

Marico Ltd posted a net profit of 433 crore for the second quarter of the financial year 2024-25, which is a 20.27% or a 73 crore rise from the 360 crore seen during the second quarter of the financial year 2023-24.

Its revenue from operations grew 7.59% or by 188 crore to 2,664 crore, compared to 2,476 crore during the same quarter of the previous year.

However, its total expenses also rose 7.65% to 2,194 crore, which was an increase of 156 crore from the previous 2,038 crore.

