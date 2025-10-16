Nestle plans layoffs that will affect 16,000 jobs globally over next two years

Nestle SA plans to effect layoffs that will affect 16,000 jobs globally over the next two years, according to its new chief executive officer Philipp Navratil Nestle CEO Philipp Navratil said Nestle was increasing its savings target to 3 billion Swiss francs by the end of 2027. That needs layoffs. (AFP)

“The world is changing, and Nestle needs to change faster,” Navratil, who took the helm of the multinational company in early September, said in a statement on Thursday (16 October 2025). That includes making “hard but necessary decisions to reduce headcount”.

Navratil spoke even as the company published nine-month figures showing sales down by 1.9% to $83 billion. Organic sales growth amounted to 3.3% in the first nine months of 2025, driven by price increases of 2.8%.

Nestle Layoffs The layoffs include 12,000 white-collar jobs, saving 1 billion Swiss francs—which it said was double what had been previously planned—on top of 4,000 job cuts already underway in production and the supply chain.

Navratil said Nestle was increasing its savings target to 3 billion Swiss francs by the end of 2027, up from the previous target of 2.5 billion Swiss francs.

The food giant, which owns more than 2,000 brands—including Kit Kat and Purina dog food—experienced a turbulent September, with the dismissal of its previous CEO over an office relationship.

That was followed by the earlier-than-expected departure of its chairman.

Analysts hope that Navratil will succeed in restoring stability to the group, which has seen its growth falter since 2022. Nestle has also been rocked by a scandal surrounding its bottled water that began in France in 2024.

Nestle India Results Meanwhile, Nestle India Ltd. clocked record sales in the second quarter of the ongoing fiscal, on improving urban demand for its Maggi noodles to Nescafe coffee.

Standalone net profit of the Swiss confectionery maker in India fell 23.63% year-on-year to ₹753.20 crore on the back of revenue that increased 10.57% to ₹5,643.61 crore in the three months ended 30 September, according to an exchange filing on Thursday.

Analysts polled by Bloomberg had estimated the topline at ₹5,350 crore and the bottomline at ₹762 crore.

The company had an exceptional gain of ₹91 crore during the quarter due to the slump sale of two business units. Therefore, profit before exceptional item and tax rose 0.75% to ₹1,028.52 crore.