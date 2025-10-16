Nestle India Q2 results: Revenue up 10%, profit slips by nearly a fourth amid record sales

Nestle India Ltd. clocked record sales in the second quarter of the ongoing fiscal, on improving urban demand for its Maggi noodles to Nescafe coffee. Nestle India's quarterly results came on a day when the Nescafe maker announced plans to cut 16,000 jobs globally over the next two years. (Reuters)

Standalone net profit of the Swiss confectionery maker in India fell 23.63% year-on-year to ₹753.20 crore on the back of revenue that increased 10.57% to ₹5,643.61 crore in the three months ended 30 September, according to an exchange filing on Thursday. Analysts polled by Bloomberg had estimated the topline at ₹5,350 crore and the bottomline at ₹762 crore.

Nestle India Q2 Results 2025-26: Key highlights (YoY) Revenue up 10.57% at ₹ 5,643.61 crore (Estimate: ₹ 5,350 crore)

5,643.61 crore (Estimate: 5,350 crore) EBITDA up 6% at ₹ 1,237 crore (Estimate: ₹ 1,191 crore)

1,237 crore (Estimate: 1,191 crore) EBITDA margin down 100 bps at 21.9% (Estimate: 23.4%)

Net profit down 23.63% at ₹ 753 crore (Estimate: ₹ 762 crore) The company had an exceptional gain of ₹91 crore during the quarter due to the slump sale of two business units. Therefore, profit before exceptional item and tax rose 0.75% to ₹1,028.52 crore.

Nestle Layoffs Nestle India's quarterly results came on a day when the Nescafe maker announced plans to cut 16,000 jobs globally over the next two years.

“The world is changing, and Nestle needs to change faster,” Philipp Navratil, the new chief executive officer of the Swiss multinational company, said in a statement on Thursday (16 October 2025). That includes making “hard but necessary decisions to reduce headcount”.

Navratil spoke even as the company published nine-month figures showing sales down by 1.9% to $83 billion. Organic sales growth amounted to 3.3% in the first nine months of 2025, driven by price increases of 2.8%.

ALSO READ | Nestle plans layoffs that will affect 16,000 jobs globally

The layoffs include 12,000 white-collar jobs, saving 1 billion Swiss francs, on top of 4,000 job cuts already underway in production and the supply chain.