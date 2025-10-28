Noel Tata-led trustees block Mehli Mistry reappointment as Tata Trusts rift widens

Tata Trusts Chairman Noel Tata, along with Vice Chairmen Venu Srinivasan and Vijay Singh, blocked the reappointment of Mehli Mistry as a permament trustee, Livemint reported on Tuesday, widening the rift in the organisation that controls two-thirds of Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd.—the holding company of India's largest conglomerate. Tata Trusts Chairman Noel Tata. (PTI)

Mistry is almost certain to challenge the move in court, Livemint reported.

According to an executive privy to the development, Noel Tata, TVS Motor Co. Ltd. Chairman Emeritus Venu Srinivasan as well as former Defence Secretary Vijay Singh voted against Mehli Mistry's trusteeship for life. The three other trustees—former Citibank India CEO Pramit Jhaveri, Mumbai-based lawyer Darius Khambata and Pune-based philanthropist Jehangir H.C. Jehangir—voted in favour.

The split vote comes days after four trustees led by Mehli Mistry approved Venu Srinivasan's trusteeship for life, calling it a “procedural formality”.

According to the executive cited above, the opposition to Mehli Mistry as a permanent trustee on the board of Tata Trusts presents two immediate challenges for Noel Tata: