Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Oct 15, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Nvidia could be world's most valuable company soon, unseating Apple

ByHT News Desk
Oct 15, 2024 08:15 AM IST

Nvidia shares reached a record high, nearing Apple's market value. Investors are optimistic about Nvidia's AI processors, driving stock up 2.4% to $138.07.

Shares of Nvidia closed at their highest ever with which the heavyweight AI chipmaker is on the brink of dethroning Apple as the world's most valuable company. This comes as investors are betting on Nvidia's current and next-generation AI processors owing to which the Jensen Huang-led company's stock climbed 2.4% to reach $138.07.

Nvidia's stock surged 2.4%, closing at $138.07, as it approaches Apple's market value. The company is a leader in AI technology, with a current market cap of $3.39 trillion, just below Apple's $3.52 trillion.(Reuters)
Nvidia's stock surged 2.4%, closing at $138.07, as it approaches Apple's market value. The company is a leader in AI technology, with a current market cap of $3.39 trillion, just below Apple's $3.52 trillion.(Reuters)

Has Nvidia become world's most valuable company before?

Yes, in June, Nvidia briefly became the world's most valuable company. It was overtaken by Microsoft as the market capitalizations of both the companies have been neck-and-neck for several months.

Where does the market value of Nvidia, Apple and Microsoft stand?

Nvidia's market value is at $3.39 trillion, just below Apple's $3.52 trillion value and above Microsoft's $3.12 trillion.

Read more: China moves to tax the ultra-rich for overseas investment gains

Nvidia, Apple and Microsoft account for about a fifth of the S&P 500's weight, giving them a hefty influence in the index's day-to-day gains and losses.

Why are Nvidia shares rising?

Nvidia has been Wall Street's biggest winner from a race between Alphabet, Microsoft, Amazon and other major tech companies to dominate emerging AI technology. TD Cowen analysts wrote in a report, “We believe the major companies in AI ... face an investment environment characterized by a Prisoner's Dilemma — each is individually incentivized to continue spending, as the costs of not doing so are (potentially) devastating.”

Read more: Oil prices fall 3% as concerns ease on potential Iran supply disruption

Nvidia in August confirmed reports that a ramp-up in production of its upcoming Blackwell chips was delayed until the fourth quarter although the company downplayed the impact saying that customers were snapping up existing chips.

Stay updated with the...
See more
Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, October 15, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On