Ola Electric brings in new CFO as Harish Abichandani exits abruptly

Ola Electric Mobility Ltd. has appointed Deepak Rastogi as its new chief financial officer, replacing Harish Abichandani who has resigned abruptly. The change is effective 20 January 2026. Ola Electric has been grappling with declining sales and eroding market share, so much so that the company has cut its revenue forecast for FY26. (Reuters)

“I am hereby submitting my resignation as chief financial officer of Ola Electric Mobility Limited. This decision has been taken due to personal reasons,” wrote Abichandani in his resignation letter dated 19 January. “It has been a wonderful experience to be part of Ola's journey under your visionary leadership. I thank the entire Ola Team and the board for their support and guidance and wish Ola success!”

Abichandani had been Ola Electric CFO since November 2023. It was under him that the company led by Bhavish Aggarwal went public in a blockbuster debut in 2024. But since then, Ola Electric has grappled with stalling sales which led the firm to cut its revenue forecast in November last year.

Against that backdrop, Rastogi joins Ola Electric as CFO from Puravankara Ltd. He was responsible for the financial functions of the real-estate firm.