OpenAI to launch 'Strawberry’ AI project this fall, may integrate with ChatGPT: Report

OpenAI is planning to release a new AI product called “Strawberry” (Previously known as Q* and pronounced as "Q Star") in the fall with the ability to solve math problems even without being trained on those and perform tasks like designing market strategies, solving complex word puzzles, and “deep research,” according to a report by The Information, which added that it may most likely be integrated with the latest ChatGPT-4o. OpenAI logo is seen in this illustration taken on February 3. (Reuters)

Also Read: TikTok sued in UK by content moderator alleging toxic workplace

This comes at a time when OpenAI is looking to raise more capital from investors.

The news that Strawberry was under development first came in July this year from a Reuters report, which cited an internal company document that claimed the AI would be able to not just generate answers to queries, but also plan ahead enough to navigate the internet autonomously and reliably to perform what OpenAI terms “deep research.”

Why is OpenAI developing Strawberry?

Strawberry is a means to overcome the challenge of AI hallucination or giving bogus information, wherein AI models often fall short when it comes to common sense problems whose solutions seem intuitive to humans, like recognizing logical fallacies and playing tic-tac-toe, according to the report.

Also Read: New Hindenburg report alleges $35 billion server maker Super Micro Computer of accounting fraud, shares plummet

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman also vaguely hinted at the product with an August 7, 2024 post of an image with strawberries on his personal handle on X (Formerly Twitter) with a caption reading, “i love summer in the garden.”

The new AI tool is also to help OpenAI develop their next large language model (LLM) called Orion.

Also Read: Reliance and Disney merger approved by CCI