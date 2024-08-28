 Reliance and Disney merger approved by CCI - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Aug 28, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Reliance and Disney merger approved by CCI

ByAbhyjith K. Ashokan
Aug 28, 2024 05:28 PM IST

The CCI has approved the merger between Reliance and Disney

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has approved the merger between Reliance and Disney's entertainment businesses on Wednesday, August 28, 2024.

Disney and Reliance logos are seen in this illustration (Reuters)
Disney and Reliance logos are seen in this illustration (Reuters)

The merger is between Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), Viacom18 Media Private Limited (Viacom18), and Digital18 Media Limited, with The Walt Disney Company's (TWDC) Star India Private Limited (SIPL) and Star Television Productions Limited (STPL).

Star India Private Limited, which is currently a wholly owned entity of Disney will become a joint venture jointly held by Reliance Industries Limited, Viacom18 and existing Disney subsidiaries.

Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Business / Reliance and Disney merger approved by CCI
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, August 28, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On