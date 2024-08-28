Reliance and Disney merger approved by CCI

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has approved the merger between Reliance and Disney's entertainment businesses on Wednesday, August 28, 2024. Disney and Reliance logos are seen in this illustration (Reuters)

The merger is between Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), Viacom18 Media Private Limited (Viacom18), and Digital18 Media Limited, with The Walt Disney Company's (TWDC) Star India Private Limited (SIPL) and Star Television Productions Limited (STPL).

Star India Private Limited, which is currently a wholly owned entity of Disney will become a joint venture jointly held by Reliance Industries Limited, Viacom18 and existing Disney subsidiaries.