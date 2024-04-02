Passengers can now exit through airport departure gates in case of flight delays: What are the new rules, changes?
BCAS Director General Zulfiquar Hasan said the guidelines were issued to airlines and airport operators on March 30. What are the new rules?
Aviation security watchdog Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) issued new guidelines that will allow exit of passengers from an aircraft through an airport departure gate. This can be done in case there is a delay in operating the flight after boarding and comes after several reports of passengers getting stuck in aircraft after boarding.
What changes as per the new rule for flight passengers?
BCAS Director General Zulfiquar Hasan said the guidelines were issued to airlines and airport operators on March 30. These rules will now be in force and aid in ensuring "less harassment" for passengers. Passengers will not have to keep sitting inside an aircraft for long hours after boarding, he said, adding, "Airport operators have to make arrangements for the infrastructure, including for screening, for implementing the guidelines."
Decision on deboarding the passengers will be taken by airlines and security agencies concerned, he said.
Why has the rule been introduced?
Several incidents of flight delays have been reported as on January 17, BCAS slapped fines totalling ₹1.80 crore on IndiGo and MIAL over the incident of passengers having food on the airport tarmac. At the time, many passengers rushed out of an IndiGo aircraft at the Mumbai airport and sat on the tarmac. They were seen having food there as soon as their diverted Goa-Delhi flight landed after a long delay on January 14.
What else changes for flight passengers as per the new guidelines?
- Smart security lanes will be put in place to ensure better experience for passengers at the airports.
- Full-body scanners are likely to be operational at Bangalore airport this month.
- Scanners will also be rolled out at airports having annual passenger traffic of more than 5 million.
- The BCAS also earlier directed seven scheduled airlines to ensure timely arrival of baggage at airports after landing of aircraft.
