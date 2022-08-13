Home / Business / Reliance Infrastructure net loss narrows to 66.11 crore in June quarter

Reliance Infrastructure net loss narrows to 66.11 crore in June quarter

Published on Aug 13, 2022 06:22 PM IST
The company had clocked a consolidated net loss of 95.15 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, it said in a regulatory filing to the BSE.
Reliance Infrastructure's total consolidated income during the quarter under review rose to 6,349.34  crore as against 4,623.17 crore in the year-ago period.
Reliance Infrastructure's total consolidated income during the quarter under review rose to 6,349.34  crore as against 4,623.17 crore in the year-ago period.
Reliance Infrastructure (RInfra) on Saturday reported narrowing of its consolidated net loss to 66.11 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2022.

The company had clocked a consolidated net loss of 95.15 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, it said in a regulatory filing to the BSE.

Its total consolidated income during the quarter under review rose to 6,349.34 crore as against 4,623.17 crore in the year-ago period.

Total expenditure also increased to 6,714.42 crore compared to 5,208.75 crore earlier.

