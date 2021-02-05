India’s central bank keeps rate steady after expansionary budget
India’s central bank kept interest rates on hold for a fourth straight meeting, days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government unveiled an expansionary budget that could stoke inflationary pressures in the coming months.
The repurchase rate was maintained at 4%, Governor Shaktikanta Das said Friday. The decision was predicted by a majority of economists surveyed by Bloomberg. The six-member panel voted unanimously on the decision, while retaining its accommodative stance, he said.
The Reserve Bank of India, which lowered borrowing costs by 115 basis points last year, has been on pause mode since mid-2020 over inflation worries. Although inflation is currently back in the RBI’s comfort range, higher government spending risks stoking price pressures and complicating the consumer-price targeting central bank’s efforts to resume policy easing.
For its part, the RBI has started draining excess cash in the financial system to keep it from fanning inflationary pressures.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
The Hindustan Times Trailblazer Award 2021 presented by Ambience : Kapil Chopra
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
RBI keeps key rate unchanged, projects GDP growth rate at 10.5% for FY22
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Equity benchmarks spike to new highs ahead of RBI policy decision
- On Thursday, the Sensex had ended 358.54 points or 0.71 per cent higher at its new closing record of 50,614.29; and the Nifty had settled with 105.70 points or 0.71 per cent gains at its closing peak of 14,895.65. Both indices had touched their all-time highs as well during the session.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India’s central bank keeps rate steady after expansionary budget
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PayPal says to shut domestic payments business in India
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Union Budget 2021-22: Here are 10 income tax changes announced
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US regulators launch review of stock market turbulence
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ford loses $1.28B in 2020, raises electric vehicle spending
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Fiscal policy won’t be tied to debt-GDP ratio for now
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Centre owes Air India nearly ₹500 crore for VVIP flights
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Investment limit may hit 0.3% of EPF subscribers
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Budget marks directional change for economy: Nirmala Sitharaman
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SBI’s Q3 profit falls 7% on higher provisions
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Boeing to outsource IT work to Dell, eliminate 600 jobs
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gold, silver prices fall; check latest rates here
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox