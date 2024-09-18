Richest and poorest Indian states: Which ones contributed the most GDP and had the highest income?

Southern Indian states have surged ahead of northern states after liberalisation, in terms of contribution to India's GDP as well as having higher-than-average per capita incomes, according to a Business Today article which cited an Economic Advisory Council report to the Prime Minister released on Tuesday, September 18, 2024. Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Kerala, and Tamil Nadu collective account for 30% of India’s GDP, according to the report.(Reuters)

Which places contributed the most GDP and which ones contributed the least?

Maharashtra however, remains India's top GDP contributor, but its share declined to 13.3% from more than 15% earlier. However, its per capita income rose to 150.7% of the national average by March 2024.

Delhi and Haryana consistently performed well with Delhi having one of the highest per capita incomes.

Uttar Pradesh and Bihar saw their GDP contributions dwindle, with Uttar Pradesh’s share falling from 14% in 1960-61 to 9.5%. Bihar, in spite of being the third-most populous state, only contributed 4.3%. However, Odisha showed a marked improvement, shedding its image as a laggard.

West Bengal on the other hand, saw a steady decline from being one of India’s top contributors, accounting for 10.5% of the GDP in 1960-61. Now, it is at 5.6%.

Its per capita income, once at 127.5% of the national average, dropped to 83.7%, falling below Rajasthan and Odisha.

