Saturday bank holiday: Are banks open or closed today on Saturday, October 19? See full list of October 2024 holidays

ByHT News Desk
Oct 19, 2024 08:31 AM IST

Saturday bank holiday: For banks, first and third Saturdays are working days while second and fourth Saturdays are closed, unless the RBI notifies otherwise

Saturday bank holiday: Banks are usually closed on all second and fourth Saturdays, on Sundays, and on all national holidays, with state holidays varying. This is as per Reserve Bank of India (RBI) guidelines.

All first and third Saturdays are usually working days for banks unless the RBI notifies otherwise.(Pradeep Gaur/Mint)
All first and third Saturdays are usually working days for banks unless the RBI notifies otherwise.(Pradeep Gaur/Mint)

Are banks open or closed this Saturday, October 19?

Banks will be open during this Saturday, which is October 19, 2024 since it is the third Saturday of the month.

All first and third Saturdays are usually working days for banks unless the RBI notifies otherwise.

What are the various bank holidays in October?

This year's October will give 15 days of holidays to banks in various states because of festivals specific to each state.

October 202412310111214151617242631
Agartala        
Ahmedabad           
Aizawl           
Belapur           
Bengaluru         
Bhopal          
Bhubaneswar         
Chandigarh         
Chennai         
Dehradun           
Gangtok        
Guwahati       
Hyderabad - Andhra Pradesh          
Hyderabad - Telangana          
Imphal           
Itanagar         
Jaipur         
Jammu         
Kanpur         
Kochi         
Kohima         
Kolkata       
Lucknow         
Mumbai           
Nagpur           
New Delhi         
Panaji          
Patna         
Raipur          
Ranchi         
Shillong          
Shimla         
Srinagar          
Thiruvananthapuram         
Holiday DescriptionDay
General Elections to the State Legislative Assembly 20241
Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti/Mahalaya Amavasye2
Navratra Sthapna/Maharaja Agrasen Jayanti3
Durga Puja/Dussehra (Maha Saptami)10
Dusshera (Mahashtami/Mahanavami)/Ayudha Pooja/Durga Puja (Dasain)/Durga Ashtami11
Dasara/Dussehra (Mahanavami/Vijayadashmi)/Durga Puja (Dasain)12
Durga Puja (Dasain)14
Durga Puja (Dasain)15
Lakshmi Puja16
Maharshi Valmiki Jayanti/Kati Bihu17
*The office of Reserve Bank of India, New Delhi will close at 1400 hours on October 24, 2024 (Thursday)24
Accession Day26
Diwali (Deepavali)/Kali Puja/Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's Birthday/Naraka Chaturdashi31

Source: RBI website

However, it is still possible to perform several banking activities using digital banking rather than going to the bank branch in person. You can use digital banking for making transactions anywhere and at any time, unless specified otherwise. You can also use digital banking to check account balances, credit card applications, fund transfers, and so on.

Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Hindustan Times.
Follow Us On