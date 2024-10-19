Saturday bank holiday: Are banks open or closed today on Saturday, October 19? See full list of October 2024 holidays

Saturday bank holiday: Banks are usually closed on all second and fourth Saturdays, on Sundays, and on all national holidays, with state holidays varying. This is as per Reserve Bank of India (RBI) guidelines. All first and third Saturdays are usually working days for banks unless the RBI notifies otherwise.(Pradeep Gaur/Mint)

Are banks open or closed this Saturday, October 19?

Banks will be open during this Saturday, which is October 19, 2024 since it is the third Saturday of the month.

All first and third Saturdays are usually working days for banks unless the RBI notifies otherwise.

What are the various bank holidays in October?

This year's October will give 15 days of holidays to banks in various states because of festivals specific to each state.

October 2024 1 2 3 10 11 12 14 15 16 17 24 26 31 Agartala • • • • • Ahmedabad • • Aizawl • • Belapur • • Bengaluru • • • • Bhopal • • • Bhubaneswar • • • • Chandigarh • • • • Chennai • • • • Dehradun • • Gangtok • • • • • Guwahati • • • • • • Hyderabad - Andhra Pradesh • • • Hyderabad - Telangana • • • Imphal • • Itanagar • • • • Jaipur • • • • Jammu • • • • Kanpur • • • • Kochi • • • • Kohima • • • • Kolkata • • • • • • Lucknow • • • • Mumbai • • Nagpur • • New Delhi • • • • Panaji • • • Patna • • • • Raipur • • • Ranchi • • • • Shillong • • • Shimla • • • • Srinagar • • • Thiruvananthapuram • • • •

Holiday Description Day General Elections to the State Legislative Assembly 2024 1 Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti/Mahalaya Amavasye 2 Navratra Sthapna/Maharaja Agrasen Jayanti 3 Durga Puja/Dussehra (Maha Saptami) 10 Dusshera (Mahashtami/Mahanavami)/Ayudha Pooja/Durga Puja (Dasain)/Durga Ashtami 11 Dasara/Dussehra (Mahanavami/Vijayadashmi)/Durga Puja (Dasain) 12 Durga Puja (Dasain) 14 Durga Puja (Dasain) 15 Lakshmi Puja 16 Maharshi Valmiki Jayanti/Kati Bihu 17 *The office of Reserve Bank of India, New Delhi will close at 1400 hours on October 24, 2024 (Thursday) 24 Accession Day 26 Diwali (Deepavali)/Kali Puja/Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's Birthday/Naraka Chaturdashi 31

Source: RBI website

However, it is still possible to perform several banking activities using digital banking rather than going to the bank branch in person. You can use digital banking for making transactions anywhere and at any time, unless specified otherwise. You can also use digital banking to check account balances, credit card applications, fund transfers, and so on.

