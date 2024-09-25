Saudi Arabia warns Pakistan ‘for sending beggars’ with Umrah visas: ‘Take action or…'

Saudi Arabia warned Pakistan about the increasing number of Pakistani nationals arriving in the Kingdom under the guise of religious pilgrimage who then engage in begging. Saudi authorities to call on Islamabad to take immediate action to stop this and warned that failure to do so could have negative consequences for Pakistani Umrah and Hajj pilgrims. Saudi authorities are alarmed by Pakistani nationals arriving for Umrah who engage in begging. Pakistan plans to introduce an 'Umrah Act' to regulate travel agencies and ensure compliance with Saudi expectations.(AFP)

News agency PTI reported that Saudi ministry of Hajj formally warned about the increasing number of beggars entering Saudi Arabia on Umrah visas which are meant for religious pilgrims. Saudi officials are concerned that the actions of these individuals are damaging the reputation of Pakistani pilgrims, the report claimed.

Following this, Pakistan's Ministry of Religious Affairs is planning to introduce an “Umrah Act” to regulate travel agencies that facilitate Umrah trips. Pakistan's Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi assured Saudi Ambassador Nawaf bin Said Ahmed Al-Malki that strict measures will be implemented and the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has been tasked with leading the crackdown.

Last year as well, Secretary of Overseas Pakistanis Arshad Mahmood pointed out that several Gulf countries had expressed concerns about the behavior of some Pakistani nationals, particularly in relation to work ethics, attitudes, and involvement in criminal activities.