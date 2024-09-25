Meet iPhone designer Jony Ive who is working on AI device with Sam Altman

Jony Ive, former Apple design chief, confirmed that he is working on an AI hardware project with OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, The New York Times reported. Even though details of the project remained scarce, it is being funded by Jony Ive and the Emerson Collective (founded by Laurene Powell Jobs). The project could potentially raise $1 billion by the end of the year, the report added. Former Apple design chief Jony Ive is developing an AI hardware project with OpenAI CEO Sam Altman. Funded by Emerson Collective, the initiative involves a small team and aims to leverage generative AI to enhance computing capabilities, potentially raising $1 billion.

A team of only 10 employees, including former Apple designers Tang Tan and Evans Hankey, who worked closely with Jony Ive on the iPhone, are working on the project which Ive's design firm LoveFrom is leading. The team is currently operating from a 32,000-square-foot office in San Francisco which part of a $90 million real estate investment by Jony Ive in a single city block.

Jony Ive and Sam Altman have reportedly discussed how generative AI could revolutionise computing and LoveFrom co-founder Marc Newson told the New York Times that the AI product and its release timeline are still in development, which indicated that the project is in its early stages.

The report also claimed that Jony Ive and Sam Altman discussed “how generative AI made it possible to create a new computing device because the technology could do more for users than traditional software” due to its ability to handle complicated requests.