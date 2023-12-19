close_game
close_game
News / Business / SpiceJet shares hit 52-week high following this big acquisition ‘interest’

SpiceJet shares hit 52-week high following this big acquisition ‘interest’

ByHT News Desk
Dec 19, 2023 02:08 PM IST

The shares of SpiceJet hit a 52-week high of ₹69.20 following the plans to acquire GoFirst.

Private carrier SpiceJet on Tuesday expressed its interest to acquire GoFirst and is planning to submit its offer after carrying out due diligence of the bankrupt airline. The shares of SpiceJet have hit a 52-week high following the announcement.

In May this year, GoFirst had filed for voluntary insolvency before the National Company Law Tribunal, a decision triggered by Pratt & Whitney engine issues.

Voluntary insolvency is a process in which the company says it cannot pay debts and needs help from someone to help it out. When the company goes insolvent, it can proceed to voluntary liquidation.

SpiceJet in its regulatory filing said it has expressed interest with the resolution professional of GoFirst and wishes to submit an offer post diligence.(AFP File Photo)
SpiceJet in its regulatory filing said it has expressed interest with the resolution professional of GoFirst and wishes to submit an offer post diligence.(AFP File Photo)

According to a PTI report, SpiceJet in its regulatory filing said it has expressed interest with the resolution professional of the grounder airline and wishes to submit an offer post diligence, with a view of creating a ‘strong and viable airline’ in a possible combination with SpiceJet.

"The bid that has come from SpiceJet is surprising," Prabhudas Lilladher analyst Jinesh Joshi told news agency Reuters.

IPL 2024 Auction is here! Catch all the updates LIVE on HT. Join Now

The shares of SpiceJet hit a 52-week high of 69.20 following the plans to acquire GoFirst. Earlier in the day, SpiceJet shares had opened in green at 66, higher than the Monday's closing price of 64.21.

What happened to GoFirst?

In a statement issued on the day it filed for voluntary insolvency proceedings, GoFirst had said the step was initiated due to an increasing number of faulty engines supplied by Pratt & Whitney's International Aero Engines. As a result, the airline was forced to ground 25 aircraft, approximately 50 per cent of its Airbus A320neo aircraft fleet as of 1 May 2023.

GoFirst said it had been forced to apply to the company law tribunal after P&W refused to comply with an award issued by an emergency arbitrator appointed in accordance with the 2016 Arbitration Rules of the Singapore International Arbitration Centre (SIAC).

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, December 19, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out