Wednesday, Sep 04, 2024
New Delhi
Starlink to block X as Elon Musk accepts defeat in bitter Brazil standoff

ByHT News Desk
Sep 04, 2024 08:45 AM IST

Brazil Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes had ordered X be banned as part of his campaign against disinformation with the dispute expanding to Starlink.

Elon Musk’s satellite internet provider Starlink reversed stance and said it would comply with an order by Brazil’s top court to block access to social media platform X (formerly Twitter). This comes after Starlink, which had its bank accounts frozen by judicial order, informally told the country’s telecommunications watchdog, that it wouldn’t comply with the requirement.

Elon Musk, CEO of SpaceX and Tesla and owner of X, formerly known as Twitter, in Paris, France.(Reuters)
Elon Musk, CEO of SpaceX and Tesla and owner of X, formerly known as Twitter, in Paris, France.(Reuters)

“Regardless of the illegal treatment of Starlink in freezing of our assets, we are complying with the order to block access to X in Brazil,” the company said on X.

Brazil Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes had ordered X be banned as part of his campaign against disinformation with the dispute expanding to Starlink after X failed to pay fines. The judge moved to block the internet provider’s accounts in a bid to force Elon Musk to comply with previous orders.

The list of assets frozen by the court includes the bank accounts and financial assets of Starlink Brazil Holding Ltda and Starlink Brazil Servicos de Internet Ltda along with cars, real estate, boats and aircraft. The judge also ordered the central bank to prevent the company from sending or receiving money from abroad.

Anatel registered an increase in hacking attacks, “which caused momentary system and network instability,” it said in a statement. Brazil’s Supreme Court and the Federal Police have also reported cyberattacks.

Starlink has about 225,000 broadband internet contracts in Brazil, according to Anatel which makes it the 16th ranked provider with just a 0.5% market share.

Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Hindustan Times.
© 2024 HindustanTimes
