Stock market holiday: BSE, NSE to open tomorrow on Christmas?

Stock market holiday: BSE, NSE to open tomorrow on Christmas?

HT News Desk
Dec 24, 2023 04:05 PM IST

Financial services may be impacted due to Christmas celebrations.

Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE), will be closed on Monday on account of Christmas.

People look at a screen displaying the Sensex results on the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai.(REUTERS)
People look at a screen displaying the Sensex results on the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai.(REUTERS)

This yearly holiday entails a one-day break in trading across various segments, including equity, equity derivatives, and Security Lending and Borrowing (SLB) segments.

BSE will resume trading the next day, starting with the pre-opening session at 9 am, followed by the regular market operating from 9.15 am to 3.30 pm, like typical business days.

In whole country, banks will also remain closed. Christmas celebrations will extend until December 27 in some Indian states, resulting in additional bank closures in those areas.

Will MCX Exchange remain open?

The Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) will be closed for both morning and evening sessions on December 25. Regular trading is scheduled to resume on December 26, according to the information provided on the official MCX website, MCXIndia.com.

The usual morning sessions, operating from 9 am to 5 pm, and evening sessions, extending from 5 pm to 11:30/11:55 pm, will temporarily pause during this period.

