Will banks be open on Christmas tomorrow? Check citywise holidays

ByHT News Desk
Dec 24, 2023 03:56 PM IST

Online services continue to operate even on holidays nationwide

Banks will remain closed tomorrow, December 25, nationwide on account of Christmas, as per the Reserve Bank of India's holiday list.

During these bank holidays, ATMs too may not always disburse cash. So, people should ideally keep some cash at home for emergency needs.(Pradeep Gaur/Mint. Image for representational purpose)
During these bank holidays, ATMs too may not always disburse cash. So, people should ideally keep some cash at home for emergency needs.

Are banks open in your city?

Christmas celebrations will extend until December 27 in some Indian states, resulting in additional bank closures in those areas.

Specifically, in Nagaland, Kohima will continue to observe Christmas on December 26 and 27 (Monday and Tuesday).

Additionally, banks will also be closed in Mizoram's capital Aizawl and Meghalaya's capital Shillong on December 26 due to extended Christmas celebrations. In other cities, banks will only be closed on December 25.

Bank holiday: What closed what open?

Presently, bank employees enjoy days off on Sundays and the second and fourth Saturdays, along with additional holidays on festivals set by RBI.

Despite this, online services remain operational nationwide even on holidays. Additionally, customers have the option to utilize ATMs for withdrawals, deposits, or other banking services. However, it is important to note that certain ATMs may not be usable due to insufficient cash

The RBI’s holiday list for December shows that banks will be closed for eighteen days. It's important to note that these holidays vary by region and are not applied uniformly across the country.

The RBI has categorised them into different types, including Holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act and real-time gross settlement holidays.

The complete list is available on the RBI's website, through which people can plan their bank visits and other activities accordingly.

