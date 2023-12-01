Bank holidays in December: Branches to remain shut for 18 days; check state-wise list
Check a list of state-wise bank holidays in the month of December.
Banks across the country will be closed for a total of 18 days in December, according to the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) holiday list. In the case of state-specific festivals, the banks will remain shut only in those states, while during national festivals like Christmas this month, banks will be shut across the nation.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) released a state-wise list of where banks will remain closed through the month. Check list:
December 1 (Friday): State inauguration day (Itanagar, Kohima)
December 3: Sunday
December 4 (Monday): Feast of St. Francis Xavier (Panaji)
December 9: Second Saturday
December 10: Sunday
December 12 (Tuesday): Pa-Togan Nengminja Sangma (Shillong)
December 13 (Wednesday): Losoong/Namsoong (Gangtok)
December 14 (Thursday): Losoong/Namsoong (Gangtok)
December 17: Sunday
December 18 (Monday): Death anniversary of U SoSo Tham (Shillong)
December 19 (Tuesday): Goa Liberation Day (Panaji)
December 23: Fourth Saturday
December 24: Sunday
December 25 (Monday): Christmas (All over India)
December 26 (Tuesday): Christmas (Aizawl, Kohima, Shillong)
December 27 (Wednesday): Christmas (Kohima)
December 30 (Saturday): U Kiang Nangbah (Shillong)
December 31: Sunday