Stock market holiday: NSE, BSE to remain shut on this date in April. Here's why

Indian stock exchanges will take a break next week, with trading suspended on Tuesday, April 14, 2026, to mark Dr Baba Saheb Bhimrao Ambedkar Jayanti. Both the National Stock Exchange and the Bombay Stock Exchange will remain shut for most segments, as per the official holiday calendar. Stock Markets to be closed on Tuesday for Dr BR Ambedkar Jayanti (File photo/REUTERS)

Trading in the Equity Segment and the Equity Derivatives Segment will remain suspended throughout the day. The Currency Derivatives Segments, along with NDS-RST and Tri Party Repo segments, will also stay closed. Track Stock Market LIVE.

However, there will be partial activity in select segments. The Commodity Derivatives Segment and Electronic Gold Receipts (EGR) Segment will remain shut during the morning session from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM, before reopening for the evening session starting 5:00 PM, the Mint reported.

Two holidays in April April will see only two trading holidays this year. The first fell on April 3 for Good Friday, while the second – Ambedkar Jayanti on April 14 – will be the final market holiday for the month.

After this, markets will next remain closed on May 1 for Maharashtra Day.

Holidays so far, and what lies ahead So far in 2026, Dalal Street has observed six holidays, including closures for Republic Day, Holi, Ram Navami, Mahavir Jayanti, and Good Friday.

Following Ambedkar Jayanti, nine more holidays are lined up for the rest of the year, including breaks for Maharashtra Day, Bakri Id, Muharram, Ganesh Chaturthi, Gandhi Jayanti, Dussehra, Diwali Balipratipada, Guru Nanak Jayanti, and Christmas.

Stock market update today The upcoming holiday comes at a time when markets are already facing volatility. Indian equities opened sharply lower on Monday, tracking a surge in global oil prices after US-Iran talks failed to make progress.

At 9:15 AM, the 30-share Sensex dropped 2.08%, or 1,613.09 points, to 75,937.20. The Nifty 50 fell 1.92% to 23,589, while banking and midcap indices also slipped over 2%.

This decline follows a strong rally last week, when both benchmark indices surged about 6%. The surge was the best performance in over five years, prompted by the optimism around two-week US-Iran ceasefire.

But sentiment has since turned cautious after negotiations stalled and US President Donald Trump announced plans to begin a naval blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, raising geopolitical risks.

Brent crude prices jumped around 7% to $102 per barrel, adding to investor concerns.

“How this naval blockade, which in effect will be a US blockade of Iran’s blockade, will play out remains to be seen. There can be dramatic developments on the geopolitical front and consequently on markets also,” V.K. Vijayakumar, chief investment strategist at Geojit Investments Ltd., said over an email. “The ideal strategy in this ultra-uncertain situation is to wait and watch.”