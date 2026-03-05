Stock Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty 50 open higher, rupee gains, as Iran war risks abate
The Sensex rose as much as 0.69%, or 550.27 points, even as Nifty 50 gained 0.71% to 24,656.70 points, amid an escalating Iran war.
India's stock market opened higher today on the back of an improvement in risk sentiment battered by an escalating Iran war in the Middle East. The 30-share BSE Sensex rose as much as 0.69%, or 550.27 points, to 79,666.46 even as the wider Nifty 50 gained 0.71% to 24,656.70 points. They had dropped about 4% each over the last three trading sessions. All 16 major sectors logged gains at the open. The broader small-caps and mid-caps rose about 0.7% each....Read More
MSCI's broadest index for Asia-Pacific stocks outside Japan rose 2.7% on Thursday, after sliding 8.6% over the past three sessions as the Middle East conflict rattled markets.
The rise followed overnight gains on Wall Street, after a report that Iran had signalled openness to talks to end the war and comments by President Donald Trump to steady oil markets eased investor anxiety over the conflict.
Crude oil prices jumped 2.8% to $83.7 per barrel, after ending little changed on Wednesday. Higher oil prices are typically negative for India, the world's third-largest crude importer.
Rupee rebounds from all-time low as RBI sells dollars
Rupee recovered from its lowest level and gained 48 paise to trade at 91.57 against the US dollar in early trade on Thursday, tracking positive momentum in domestic equity markets.
However, higher crude oil prices, a strengthening dollar and intense selling by foreign investors amid the Iran war kept sentiment in check, according to forex analysts.
The rupee slumped 56 paise to close at its all-time low of 92.05 against dollar on Wednesday, after logging a steep loss of 41 paise on Monday. The forex market was closed on Tuesday on account of Holi.