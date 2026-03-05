Stock Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty 50 open higher, rupee gains, as Iran war risks abate

MSCI's broadest index for Asia-Pacific stocks outside Japan rose 2.7% on Thursday, after sliding 8.6% over the past three sessions as the Middle East conflict rattled markets.

The rise followed overnight gains on Wall Street, after a report that Iran had signalled openness to talks to end the war and comments by President Donald Trump to steady oil markets eased investor anxiety over the conflict.

Crude oil prices jumped 2.8% to $83.7 per barrel, after ending little changed on Wednesday. Higher oil prices are typically negative for India, the world's third-largest crude importer.