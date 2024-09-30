Menu Explore
Swiggy Instamart launches 24x7 free delivery in these three cities

ByHT News Desk
Sep 30, 2024 08:53 PM IST

Swiggy Instamart has launched 24x7 free delivery services in three cities, providing delivery of groceries and essentials within 10-15 minutes.

Swiggy Instamart rolled out 24x7 free delivery services across Delhi-NCR. The quick commerce platform will now offer delivery of products- including groceries and other essentials- within 10-15 minutes in Delhi, Gurgaon and Noida.

Swiggy Instamart introduces 24x7 free delivery in Delhi-NCR, delivering groceries and essentials within 10-15 minutes. This initiative targets increased festive demand, allowing customers to order products anytime, ensuring celebrations are complete without extra costs.(Instagram/@swiggyindia)
Swiggy Instamart introduces 24x7 free delivery in Delhi-NCR, delivering groceries and essentials within 10-15 minutes. This initiative targets increased festive demand, allowing customers to order products anytime, ensuring celebrations are complete without extra costs.(Instagram/@swiggyindia)

The company said in a press release, "Swiggy Instamart becomes the first quick commerce platform to launch 24x7 free delivery service in Delhi NCR, just in time for the festive season. The quick commerce platform prepares to meet the growing demand by offering rapid delivery of thousands of products within 10-15 minutes, day and night, in Delhi, Gurgaon, and Noida. Consumers across Delhi, Gurgaon, and Noida can now enjoy this unparalleled convenience at no extra cost"

The company observed that demand peaks around celebratory occasions, with customers placing late-night orders during parties and gatherings.

It said, “Swiggy Instamart has observed that the demand for essentials not only continues but increases once the shutters go down in the late hours, especially during the bustling festive season filled with last-minute preparations. With the 24x7 service, customers can seamlessly access a wide range of products, from groceries, festive treats, electronics, toys, gift item , to ensure that no celebration is left incomplete.”

Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Hindustan Times.
© 2024 HindustanTimes
