Microsoft's Satya Nadella gushes about AI: ‘Working, will make real difference’
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella believes AI can enhance productivity by taking on decision-making roles in various sectors.
Satya Nadella, Microsoft CEO, said that Artificial Intelligence (AI) can help everyone boost their productivity. The tech boss said that AI could take on roles that even involve decision-making across “healthcare or in finance or any other domain” in the long run. He said, “I don’t need to see more evidence... to know that this is working and is going to make a real difference."
Read more: All bosses and leaders should focus on these 3 things, as per Microsoft's Satya Nadella
Satya Nadella has previously said that he uses AI tools such as Microsoft’s Copilot to automatically prioritise his email inbox. Acknowledging that AI’s benefits haven’t yet outweighed its costs, he said that it will take time for the effectiveness of AI tools to reflect in profits. Nevertheless, professionals must learn AI to get ahead of the learning curve.
Read more: Satya Nadella on Microsoft's big problem: ‘85% employees feel overworked'
He said, “I think this is really the time not to swim with conventional wisdom. Be playing with the technology. In fact, be introspective as to where you are in your ability to adopt new stuff and change processes, because I think that’s going to key.”
Read more: Elon Musk mocks Satya Nadella's Microsoft outage post: ‘Gave a seizure to…’
The comments comes as a Goldman Sachs report pointed out that even though investment in developing AI tools have increased, none of them have resulted in bringing in more revenue. Goldman Sachs head of global equity research Jim Covello said, "AI technology is exceptionally expensive, and to justify those costs, the technology must be able to solve complex problems, which it isn’t designed to do.”