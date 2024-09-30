Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Sep 30, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Microsoft's Satya Nadella gushes about AI: ‘Working, will make real difference’

ByHT News Desk
Sep 30, 2024 08:48 PM IST

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella believes AI can enhance productivity by taking on decision-making roles in various sectors.

Satya Nadella, Microsoft CEO, said that Artificial Intelligence (AI) can help everyone boost their productivity. The tech boss said that AI could take on roles that even involve decision-making across “healthcare or in finance or any other domain” in the long run. He said, “I don’t need to see more evidence... to know that this is working and is going to make a real difference."

Satya Nadella highlighted AI's potential to improve productivity across sectors like healthcare and finance. While acknowledging current challenges in AI's profitability, he encouraged professionals to adapt and embrace technology for long-term benefits.(AFP)
Satya Nadella highlighted AI's potential to improve productivity across sectors like healthcare and finance. While acknowledging current challenges in AI's profitability, he encouraged professionals to adapt and embrace technology for long-term benefits.(AFP)

Read more: All bosses and leaders should focus on these 3 things, as per Microsoft's Satya Nadella

Satya Nadella has previously said that he uses AI tools such as Microsoft’s Copilot to automatically prioritise his email inbox. Acknowledging that AI’s benefits haven’t yet outweighed its costs, he said that it will take time for the effectiveness of AI tools to reflect in profits. Nevertheless, professionals must learn AI to get ahead of the learning curve.

Read more: Satya Nadella on Microsoft's big problem: ‘85% employees feel overworked'

He said, “I think this is really the time not to swim with conventional wisdom. Be playing with the technology. In fact, be introspective as to where you are in your ability to adopt new stuff and change processes, because I think that’s going to key.”

Read more: Elon Musk mocks Satya Nadella's Microsoft outage post: ‘Gave a seizure to…’

The comments comes as a Goldman Sachs report pointed out that even though investment in developing AI tools have increased, none of them have resulted in bringing in more revenue. Goldman Sachs head of global equity research Jim Covello said, "AI technology is exceptionally expensive, and to justify those costs, the technology must be able to solve complex problems, which it isn’t designed to do.”

Stay updated with the...
See more
Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, September 30, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On