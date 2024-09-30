Microsoft's Satya Nadella gushes about AI: ‘Working, will make real difference’

Satya Nadella, Microsoft CEO, said that Artificial Intelligence (AI) can help everyone boost their productivity. The tech boss said that AI could take on roles that even involve decision-making across “healthcare or in finance or any other domain” in the long run. He said, “I don’t need to see more evidence... to know that this is working and is going to make a real difference." Satya Nadella highlighted AI's potential to improve productivity across sectors like healthcare and finance. While acknowledging current challenges in AI's profitability, he encouraged professionals to adapt and embrace technology for long-term benefits.(AFP)

Satya Nadella has previously said that he uses AI tools such as Microsoft’s Copilot to automatically prioritise his email inbox. Acknowledging that AI’s benefits haven’t yet outweighed its costs, he said that it will take time for the effectiveness of AI tools to reflect in profits. Nevertheless, professionals must learn AI to get ahead of the learning curve.

He said, “I think this is really the time not to swim with conventional wisdom. Be playing with the technology. In fact, be introspective as to where you are in your ability to adopt new stuff and change processes, because I think that’s going to key.”

The comments comes as a Goldman Sachs report pointed out that even though investment in developing AI tools have increased, none of them have resulted in bringing in more revenue. Goldman Sachs head of global equity research Jim Covello said, "AI technology is exceptionally expensive, and to justify those costs, the technology must be able to solve complex problems, which it isn’t designed to do.”