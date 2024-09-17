All bosses and leaders should focus on these 3 things, as per Microsoft's Satya Nadella

Satya Nadella said that leaders need to reinvent themselves according to the changing times in order to effectively manage their employees “for the world to be a better place”. Speaking to LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman, the Microsoft CEO listed three things that leaders need to focus on. Microsoft's Satya Nadella urges leaders to reinvent themselves, focusing on optimism and soft skills to better manage employees. He stresses the need for clarity and engagement, pointing out a productivity paradox where managers perceive slacking, while employees feel overworked.(AFP)

“I think the world needs today, more than anything else from leaders, are optimism and energy. It's easy to be down on everything [but] my true measure of any leader is who can come into a situation, bring clarity, generate energy, and solve over-constraint problems. As long as you do those three things, I think the world will be a better place,” Satya Nadella said.

The Microsoft boss stressed that leaders should keep learning soft skills that would help them understand and manage their employees better as he asserted that leaders should note that "people come for people".

"Think about it... people came here not because you set up a police and mandated it, they came for other people. People come for people, not policy. And I'd like to say that all of us now are event managers; if I say I have a meeting, nobody is going to show up but if I say I have an event, people are going to come. And so you really have to learn, as a leader, new soft skills around how to create occasions, what does it mean to hold an event," he said.

Satya Nadella also revealed that Microsoft is grappling with a "productivity paradox" because of which most managers reported that employees have been slacking off work while on the other hand employees claimed that they have been working too hard.