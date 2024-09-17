Move over Bengaluru as Piyush Goyal wants new Silicon Valley in India: ‘We should aspire to go beyond’
Piyush Goyal proposed a new township dedicated to startups to create a Silicon Valley in India, covering 500 acres.
Commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal proposed creating a new township which should be dedicated to startups with the aim to establish a new Silicon Valley in India. The plan involves developing a 500-acre area to support entrepreneurs and innovators and the National Industrial Corridor Development Corporation will oversee the project, the minister said.
Read more: Satya Nadella on Microsoft's big problem: ‘85% employees feel overworked'
“We should aspire to go beyond. We should aspire to have our own Silicon Valley… I know Bengaluru is the Silicon Valley of India, but it's time we started thinking about tying up with NICDC and creating a whole new township dedicated to entrepreneurs, startups, innovators, and disruptors,” Piyush Goyal said.
The National Industrial Corridor Development Corporation (NICDC) is responsible for implementing the National Industrial Corridor program to develop new industrial cities.
Read more: Bill Gates' praise for India: ‘Midday meal, other initiatives very impressive'
Piyush Goyal suggested that the new Silicon Valley could be built on a 500-acre area. He said, “Can we create a society, or a whole 200 or 100 or 500-acre area… and see if we can create such an ecosystem where incubators exist... or where someone from a very distant place with an idea but no connections can land… like people once used to go to Mumbai."
Read more: Melinda French Gates on facing sexism while working with Bill Gates: ‘I know he is well-known but…’
The minister also suggested that a non-profit entity, like Invest India, could be created to consolidate initiatives related to startups.