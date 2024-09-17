Menu Explore
Melinda French Gates on facing sexism while working with Bill Gates: ‘I know he is well-known but…’

ByHT News Desk | Edited by Mallika Soni
Sep 17, 2024 09:58 AM IST

Melinda French Gates discusses facing sexism during her philanthropic work with Bill Gates, noting assumptions about her expertise.

Philanthropist Melinda French Gates shared how she faced sexism while working with her ex-husband and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates. Although the couple have been involved in philanthropy for 25 years, Melinda French Gates said that everyone looked to Bill Gates first as they assumed she knew less than him.

US philanthropist Melinda French Gates reflected on facing sexism in philanthropy while working with Bill Gates. She emphasized the need to assert herself in meetings and expressed enthusiasm for her future role as the sole decision-maker in their philanthropic endeavors.(AFP)
US philanthropist Melinda French Gates reflected on facing sexism in philanthropy while working with Bill Gates. She emphasized the need to assert herself in meetings and expressed enthusiasm for her future role as the sole decision-maker in their philanthropic endeavors.(AFP)

She told Vanity Fair, “If I went into a president or prime minister’s office and I was with my ex-husband, they would turn to him first. Unless I interrupted the conversation, they could have just kept going for the whole meeting. I get that he was well-known and did great things in the tech industry, but why would they assume I knew less than him about philanthropy when we had been doing it together for almost 25 years? Why make that false assumption? That, really, was sexism.”

This made Melinda French Gates speak first in meetings to ensure she is heard, she shared.

She added, “I’ve been in situations in the last year where speakers will go to answer a question. Maybe there’s both men and women who want to answer, and for whatever reason the man gets in there first.”

On her work in the future, she said, “I feel extraordinarily energised about the work ahead. It feels like now is the right time. I never realised that going into my sixth decade, turning 60, could be so exciting. Now I’m the sole decision-maker about these resources. So that’s just—it’s different than before. Quite honestly, it feels quite good. When I get a meeting now, I know it’s because of me.”

