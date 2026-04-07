Tata Steel hits record production in India due to surge in domestic demand

Tata Steel Ltd. has achieved record annual production in India, fueled by capacity expansions that helped one of the world's most geographically diversified producers navigate a shifting global landscape for industrial metals. While the Indian operations hit new highs, Tata Steel’s European units faced a more complex environment. (Reuters)

The Tata Group company produced 23.48 million tonnes of crude steel in India in FY26—an 8% increase over the previous year, according to an exchange filing on Tuesday (7 April 2026). The output was primarily boosted by the ramp-up of the Kalinganagar plant in Odisha that helped offset a temporary shutdown of a blast furnace at its Jamshedpur facility.

The results underscore Tata Steel’s deepening focus on the Indian market as it grapples with more volatile conditions in Europe. Domestic deliveries crossed the 20 million tonne threshold for the first time—a milestone the company attributed to strong positioning across high-end industrial segments.

“India deliveries increased in line with production,” the company said in the stock exchange filing, noting that quarterly deliveries in the final three months of the fiscal year were the best in its history.

The performance was led by several key verticals:

Automotive: Achieved record annual volumes of ~3.4 million tonnes.

Achieved record annual volumes of ~3.4 million tonnes. Retail: Volumes reached ~7.3 million tonnes, driven by Tata Tiscon.

Volumes reached ~7.3 million tonnes, driven by Tata Tiscon. Digital Sales: Gross merchandise value from its e-commerce platforms surged 161% year-over-year to ₹ 9,360 crore. European Headwinds While the Indian operations hit new highs, Tata Steel’s European units faced a more complex environment.

In the United Kingdom, delivery volumes fell to 2.2 mtpa in FY26, down from 2.51 mtpa a year-ago, due to “subdued market dynamics”. Tata Steel is currently transitioning its UK operations toward a greener footprint, with work progressing on a new 3 mtpa electric arc furnace at Port Talbot.

In the Netherlands, annual liquid steel production remained relatively stable at 6.69 mtpa, compared with 6.75 mtpa a year earlier.

Southeast Asia Growth Separately, the company’s operations in Thailand saw a recovery, with deliveries rising 11% to 1.32 mtpa. This growth was largely supported by a rebound in domestic rebar sales within the region.

Tata Steel shares have been closely watched by investors as a bellwether for global industrial activity and India’s infrastructure-led growth. The company's focus on high-end downstream products in India—which saw an 11% rise in volume this year—suggests a strategic shift toward protecting margins against commodity price swings.