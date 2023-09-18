Techknowgreen Solutions IPO opens for subscription today. Check GMP, other details

Environment consulting firm Techknowgreen Solutions Limited's initial public offering (IPO) will be open for subscription from Monday, i.e September 18. The company is aiming to raise ₹16.72 crore via IPO. The IPO is open for subscription on September 18 and will close on September 21(iStock Files)

Subscription date

The IPO is open for subscription on September 18 and will close on September 21. The price band has been fixed at ₹86 per equity share.

IPO details



The Market lot and Trading lot for the Equity Share is 1,600, according to data available on the Bombay Stock Exchange website. The net proceeds from the IPO will be utilized to fund research and development initiatives, infrastructure expansion, hiring and resourcing, repayment of bank loan, and general corporate purpose.

The Lead Manager is Indorient Financial Services Limited and The Registrar to the Issue is Bigshare Services Private Limited.

Dr. Ajay Ojha, Managing Director, Technowgreen Solutions Limited said in a statement, “With over 20 years of experience we are well positioned to provide environmental consultancy services to various areas like regulatory framework, sustainability, technology and engineering. The IPO funding will enhance our capabilities to expand our reach to clients across different industries. Investment in R&D, human resources and infrastructure and will strengthen our capability to execute turnkey projects and stay ahead of competition.”

Grey Market Premium



The shares of Techknowgreen Solutions Limited are currently trading in the grey market at ₹25, Mint quoted market observers.

