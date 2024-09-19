Thailand plans to collect 750 as tourism tax: Check details

Thailand's new tourism minister, Sorawong Thienthong, has said that he is considering to restart the collection of the 300 baht ( ₹750) tourism tax, according to a Business Standard report, which added that this was kept on hold by the previous administration of Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin, despite being approved by the Thai cabinet in 2021, due to opposition from the private sector. This comes after Thailand's new tourism minister Sorawong Thienthong, who took office on Monday, September 16, 2024, pledged to increase Thailand's tourism revenue to at least 3 trillion baht during this year.(Representational Image/Unsplash)

This comes after Sorawong, who took office on Monday, September 16, 2024, pledged to increase Thailand's tourism revenue to at least 3 trillion baht during this year.

"I believe the collection of tourism fees benefits the tourism industry since the revenue can be used for the development of infrastructure and attractions, as well as to ensure tourist safety," the report quoted Sorawong as saying.

However, he added that more time is needed to assess this before going for it.

What is the structure of Thailand's tourism tax?

For air travelers: 300 baht (around ₹750)

For travelers coming by land or sea:150 baht (around ₹380)

Who is exempted from paying Thailand's tourism tax?

Children under the age of two

Transit passengers

Diplomatic passport holders

Individuals with work permits

Which other countries charge a tourism tax?

Many popular cities across the world like Edinburgh, Barcelona (regional tax and a city surcharge, possibly up to several euros a night), Paris (based on type of accommodation and its star rating, with luxury hotels attracting higher fees), and Venice, all have similar fees, which vary depending on location and the type of accommodation.

Austria has a nightly accommodation tax, which varies based on the province.

Belgium also has a tourist tax, varying depending on the city and the hotel’s size or rating, with the amount going to around €7.50 (approximately ₹702) per room in Brussels, for example.

Bhutan charges visitors a daily fee of $100 (around ₹8,395) a day, which is expected to remain till 2027 at least. This is to limit the number of visitors and preserve its environment and cultural heritage.

