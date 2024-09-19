EY India boss on employee Anna Sebastian Perayil's death: 'Don’t believe work pressure claimed her life'

Ernst and Young faced severe social media backlash after Anna Sebastian Perayil, a Chartered Accountant who was employed at S R Batliboi, a member firm of EY Global, passed away on July 20 while receiving treatment at a hospital in Pune. She was admitted after experiencing discomfort and expressing feelings of exhaustion. Her mother penned a letter to the EY India Chairman appealing for better working condition of the employees. A sign for Ernst and Young, also known as EY. The death of EY employee Anna Sebastian Perayil sparked outrage over company work conditions. Her mother’s plea for change prompted EY Chairman Rajiv Memani to acknowledge the loss and vow to improve employee welfare while providing support to the grieving family.(Bloomberg)

She said that he daughter had worked tirelessly at the company and workload, new environment and long hours took a toll on her physically, emotionally, and mentally.

Responding to the Anna Sebastian Perayil's death, EY India Chairman Rajiv Memani said that the company employs approximately 1 lakh people and everyone has to work hard. He said, “We have around one lakh employees. There is no doubt each one has to work hard. Anna worked with us only for four months. She was allotted work like any other employee. We don’t believe that work pressure could have claimed her life.”

Rajiv Mermani also said that Anna Sebastian Perayil’s promising career was cut short in this tragic manner is an “irreparable loss” for the company. He said, “While no measure can compensate for the loss experienced by the family, we have provided all the assistance as we always do in such times of distress and will continue to do so."

He also said that he has addressed the letter sent to him by Anna Sebastian Perayil's mother assuring her of his full support. In addition to providing immediate assistance, he is committed to implementing further measures aimed at bettering the existing systems, he said.