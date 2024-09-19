IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers post on his ‘ghar’ Bharat gets this 1-line reply from Anupam Mittal

IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers marked two years of his tenure with the airline and his time in India with a heartfelt post on LinkedIn. Pieter Elbers has been at the helm of India's largest airline since 20222. Reflecting on his professional and personal experience in India, Pieter Elbers said that the country is now his home. Indian airline IndiGo's CEO Pieter Elbers gestures as he addresses a gathering at a company event in New Delhi, India. Pieter Elbers marked two years at the airline, calling India his home. He praised the airline’s extensive operations and shared personal experiences, reflecting on India's diversity and his connection to the country.(Reuters)

Acknowledging Indigo's rapid growth, Pieter Elbers highlighted the airline’s daily operations of over 2,000 flights, servicing more than 430 domestic and 100 international routes. He wrote, “On our 18th IndiGo birthday last month, we celebrated many wonderful milestones and unveiled our ambitious plans for coming years. Our story has just started. I am grateful and proud to be a part of this incredible IndiGo journey with my colleagues - giving wings to the nation with over 2,000 daily flights, 430+ domestic and 100+ international routes, and growing every day.”

Pieter Elbers also said that he feels a personal connection with India, sharing, “Being a part of IndiGo and now living now in India for two years....IndiGo and this beautiful country India have indeed become a part of me. Bharat ab ghar jaisa lagta hai.”

Talking about his travel experiences in the country, he wrote, "India's essence is captured in its beautiful diversity. Of our 88 domestic cities, I had the pleasure of visiting our great teams in 30. From Thiruvananthapuram in the south to Leh in the north. My most recent visit was to Leh, where walking with my son at 18,000 feet at the Khardung La Pass was very special considering my roots are from a country where the highest "hill" is some 300 metres only and around 25% of the land is below sea level."

His post received reactions from several industry leaders including Shaadi.com’s founder and CEO Anupam Mittal who wrote, “Aap bhi ab ghar wale jaise lagte ho” (You too have become like family now).