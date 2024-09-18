Is it worth flying to Dubai to buy an iPhone 16 Pro Max anymore? Find out more

Flying all the way to Dubai to buy an iPhone may have been cheaper than buying it in India at one point of time, even when taking into account, the flight and other expenses, according to a Business Today report. The Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max during an event at Apple Park campus in Cupertino, California, US, on Monday, Sept. 9, 2024.(David Paul Morris/Bloomberg)

However, this may not be the case anymore, with the iPhone 16 Pro Max having landed in India, with the 256GB model priced at ₹1,44,900 domestically. Also, a ₹5,000 discount on select credit cards makes it ₹1,39,900.

What is the difference between buying an iPhone 16 in India, compared to going to Dubai to get one?

Price in Dubai: AED 5,099 (approx. Rs. 1,16,550)

Cost of Visa: Rs. 7,000 (14-day tourist)

Flight Cost: The cheapest roundtrip from Delhi to Dubai costs around ₹20,000.

Total: The total costs exceed ₹1,43,550, which is already more than the Indian price. This also doesn't include food, accommodation, and other impulse purchase costs.

Why has the cost to buy an iPhone in India come down?

Import duties on electronics have fluctuated and Apple has also made efforts to competitively price its products in India by producing locally.

What are the features of the new iPhone 16?

The new Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max gets the A18 Pro Chip, their fastest and most efficient processor till date, based on the ARM V9 architecture, which is optimised for running Apple Intelligence, Apple's suite of AI features.

It also gets a physical camera control button with multiple in-built features, a larger 6.9-inch display which is the largest iPhone screen ever, and 4K120 Dolby Vision.

