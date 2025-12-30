The Booming Business in Drinking Yourself to Sleep

Many people don’t sleep well. And now there is a booming class of companies that say you can drink your way to better sleep. Dream Water Sleep Shot in ‘snoozeberry’ flavor.

Not booze—alcohol actually messes up your shut-eye. The new breed of nightcaps generally combines minerals, vitamins and herbs, offered in flavors such as hot cocoa, mixed berry and vanilla latte.

Sales are surging for brands such as Som Sleep and Dream Water, boosted by social-media trends including “sleepmaxxing”—optimizing your Zs—and the “sleepy girl mocktail.” Devices like the Apple Watch, Oura Ring, and Whoop have growing numbers of consumers tracking their sleep, and searching for ways to improve it.

Jeana Anderson Cohen, 40, is a sleep-drink veteran. She has ordered Som Sleep in bulk, used Natural Vitality’s Calm drink mix and has tried MoonBrew.

“You just sort of feel like you’re able to relax into sleep,” said Anderson Cohen, who runs an online fitness community and co-owns a hotel and event space in New Buffalo, Mich. “I just function so much better if I am well-rested the next day.”

About 22% of U.S. adults said they drink beverages that claim to help with sleep, according to 2024 data from market-research firm Mintel. That is up from about 16% in 2023.

Sales of sleep supplements, which include powdered drink mixes generally added to milk or water, have totaled about $1 billion so far in 2025, up 6.4% from a year earlier, according to market-research firm SPINS. Ready-to-drink liquid sleep-drink sales reached $2.71 million, up from $1.8 million.

Catching Zs The sleep-deprived are a big potential market. About 37% of American adults get less than the recommended amount of at least seven hours of sleep a night, according to federal data. And about 57% said they would feel better if they got more sleep, according to a December 2023 Gallup poll of more than 1,000 U.S. adults.

Som Sleep has seen sales double in 2025 from a year earlier, while sales at MoonBrew have grown more than 150%, the companies said.