Tokyo Metro looks to raise up to $2.4 billion in largest Japan IPO since 2018

Reuters |
Oct 07, 2024 11:56 AM IST

Tokyo Metro sets IPO price range at 1,100 to 1,200 yen per share, aiming to raise 349 billion yen in Japan's largest IPO in six years.

Tokyo Metro has set a price range for an initial public at 1,100 to 1,200 yen per share, against an initial estimate of 1,100 yen, a regulatory filing showed on Monday.

Tokyo Metro plans to finalize its IPO price on October 15, with a listing on the Tokyo Stock Exchange scheduled for October 23.(Reuters)
Tokyo Metro plans to finalize its IPO price on October 15, with a listing on the Tokyo Stock Exchange scheduled for October 23.(Reuters)

At the top of the range, Tokyo Metro, one of two subway operators in Japan's capital, would raise 349 billion yen ($2.35 billion) in the largest IPO in Japan for six years.

The final IPO price for the subway operator, which is owned by the Tokyo and national governments, will be decided on Oct. 15 before a Tokyo Stock Exchange listing on Oct. 23.

Elsewhere in Japanese IPOs, Rigaku, a maker of X-ray testing tools backed by buyout firm Carlyle Group, plans to list this month.

Bain Capital-backed chipmaker Kioxia has scrapped its plan for an IPO in October, Reuters reported last month.

Tokyo Metro's history dates back to 1920 with the establishment of the Tokyo Underground Railway Company.

Seven years later, it opened Japan's first subway line, between the Asakusa and Ueno districts of Tokyo.

Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Hindustan Times.
