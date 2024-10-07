Menu Explore
Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal says malls need to be 'more humane' towards delivery partners

PTI |
Oct 07, 2024 11:52 AM IST

Deepinder Goyal emphasized need for malls to be more humane towards delivery partners after experiencing challenges himself while delivering orders in Gurugram.

Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal on Sunday said malls need to be "more humane" towards delivery partners, sharing his first-hand experience as a delivery executive picking up orders for the food tech giant.

Zomato's Deepinder Goyal shared his experiences as a delivery partner, revealing challenges like limited access in malls. He advocated for better treatment and working conditions for delivery personnel, stressing the importance of humane practices in the industry.
The Zomato CEO and his wife Grecia Munoz, who changed her name to Gia Goyal on Instagram, earlier took on the role of delivery partners to deliver orders in Gurugram and get a first-hand experience of challenges faced by them.

Sharing his experience in a social media post, Goyal said: "During my second order, I realised that we need to work with malls more closely to improve working conditions for all delivery partners. And malls also need to be more humane to delivery partners. What do you think?" The Zomato CEO tagged a video with the post elaborating upon the experience.

"We reached Ambience Mall in Gurugram to pick up the order from Haldiram's. Was told to take the other entrance, and realised they are asking me to take the stairs. Went in again on the main entrance to make sure there are aren't any elevators for delivery partners".

Goyal further said that he took the stairs to the third floor to realise that delivery partners cannot enter the mall and have to wait at the stairs to receive orders.

"Chilled with my fellow delivery partners while also getting valuable feedback from them," the Zomato CEO said, adding that he was finally able to sneak in to collect the order when the staircase guard "took a small break".

Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Hindustan Times.
