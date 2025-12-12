Trump Gold Card: How it works, does it help land a Green Card, and other questions answered

The announcement of the ‘Trump Gold Card’ has generated considerable attention across global media. Headlines position it as a premium pathway to a US Green Card for wealthy individuals willing to make a substantial financial commitment. For Indian high net-worth families—particularly those with children studying or working in the US—the interest is understandable. A bust of Benjamin Franklin, one of the founding fathers of the US, near a poster for the Trump Gold Card in the Oval Office of the White House (AP)

However, as with any immigration program, the real assessment lies beyond the headline. A closer examination suggests that the Trump Gold Card may not be as simple—or as fast—as it first appears, especially when compared with the long-established EB-5 Investor Visa.

This article seeks to move past the initial excitement and present a clear, factual comparison to help Indian investors evaluate their options more objectively.

How does the Trump Gold Card work? The Trump Gold Card process begins with an online application, requiring a non-refundable fee of $15,000 per family member at the outset.

As applicants move through, the total payable amount can increase, depending on processing requirements, services, and inclusions. In some cases, applicants report seeing figures such as $92,500 for a single applicant during the application flow.

While the program is commonly described as requiring a $1 million contribution, this figure represents the base amount rather than the full cost. Once application fees, processing charges, and related expenses are included, the overall financial outlay can be materially higher.

Crucially, the $1 million component is non-returnable. It is a contribution, not an investment, and offers no capital recovery.

The cost of Trump Gold Card

A common assumption about the Trump Gold Card is that a higher financial commitment results in a simpler or lighter process. In practice, this is not the case.

Despite its premium positioning, Trump Gold Card applicants must formally establish the lawful source of their funds, in line with US immigration and compliance standards. This exercise is as rigorous, structured, and time-consuming as the EB-5 process, and applicants should not expect reduced scrutiny simply because the financial threshold is higher. Applicants must also meet the general admissibility criteria applicable to any US immigration pathway.

In short, while the financial commitment is larger, the process itself remains just as demanding.

Does Trump Gold Card make Green Card easier? One of the least discussed—but most important—aspects of the Trump Gold Card is how the Green Card is ultimately issued.

The Green Card is processed through existing employment-based preference categories such as EB-1 or EB-2. For Indian applicants, these categories are already subject to significant backlogs, which can affect overall timelines.

As a result, even after meeting the financial and compliance requirements, applicants may still face extended waiting periods before permanent residency is granted. The Gold Card operates within the existing quota system and does not eliminate current queues—an important consideration for families planning timelines and long-term certainty.

How does Trump Gold Card compare with EB-5? The EB-5 Investor Visa, though not new, offers a useful benchmark for comparison. Under the current EB-5 framework:

● The required capital is $800,000 for qualifying projects.

● The amount is structured as an investment, not a contribution.

● The capital is intended to be returnable, subject to project structure and performance.

● Applicants must document Source of Funds and meet standard admissibility requirements—similar to the Trump Gold Card.

● The level of compliance scrutiny is broadly comparable.

For Indian applicants, overall timelines under EB-5 Investor Visa are also broadly comparable, particularly when assessed against employment-based preference categories.

In essence, EB-5 involves a lower capital commitment and a fundamentally different financial structure, while following a similar regulatory, documentation, and timeline framework.

The core question Indian families should ask For Indian investors, the evaluation boils down to a simple but important question: Does it make sense to commit $1 million as a non-returnable contribution, when EB-5 visa involves a $800,000 investment under a comparable process and timeline?

There is no universal answer. Individual circumstances, family objectives, risk tolerance, and long-term plans all play a role. What matters most is clarity on how each option actually works—not just how it is presented.

A word of perspective New immigration initiatives often attract attention, especially when linked to prominent political figures or premium branding. However, immigration decisions are long-term commitments with implications that extend well beyond finances.

Indian investors would be well advised to look past labels and evaluate programs on fundamentals: capital treatment, compliance requirements, timelines, and long-term outcomes. The Trump Gold Card is an interesting development, but it is not a shortcut, nor does it remove inherent complexities of US immigration laws. In immigration planning, as in investing, clarity—not speed or hype—remains the most valuable asset.

Paresh Karia is a chartered accountant and immigration expert.