Trump rolls out $1M immigration ‘Gold Card’: 5 key points to know

US President Donald Trump has launched a new fast-track immigration program that allows wealthy foreign nationals to secure US residency for a $1 million payment, a move that introduces one of the most expensive "golden visa" schemes in the world. Branded the Trump Gold Card, the initiative is being promoted as a quicker, more powerful alternative to the traditional green card process, according to Reuters.

The rollout comes at a moment when Trump is intensifying his administration’s hardline immigration policies, from rapid deportations to restricting legal pathways.

The official website, trumpcard.gov, went live this week. According to The Guardian, Trump has touted the program as a major economic win, saying it could raise “many billions of dollars.”

Here are five key things to know

1. What the Gold Card offers, and what it costs

The Gold Card promises legal US residency “in record time,” according to The Guardian and The Independent. To qualify, applicants must:

Pay a $15,000 processing fee to the Department of Homeland Security

Pass a background check

Make a $1 million payment to the US government, described as a “contribution” or “gift,” per Reuters

The official portal, trumpcard.gov, features a standard government-style layout with an “apply now” button, The Independent reported. Trump has marketed the product as “basically a Green Card, but much better,” reported Reuters, adding that it provides “a much stronger path.”

2. Companies can apply too, but at double the price

A corporate version allows businesses to secure fast-track residency for employees at $2 million per applicant, as outlined in Trump’s September executive order cited by The Guardian.

Businesses also face

A $20,000 annual maintenance fee

A 5% transfer fee each time they assign the visa to a different employee

Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick told Reuters that around 10,000 people pre-registered, predicting the program will raise “billions” for the US Treasury.

3. A pricier $5 million ‘Platinum Card’ is coming next

A premium tier, the Trump Platinum Card, is in development, The Guardian and The Independent reported. It will cost $5 million and allow holders to stay up to 270 days a year in the US without being taxed on foreign income.

Trump claims the program will generate “many billions of dollars,” The Guardian reported.

4. Program undercuts Trump’s immigration crackdown

The rollout arrives as Trump escalates efforts to deport undocumented immigrants and constrict legal immigration channels. The Independent noted that his administration has stripped legal status from hundreds of thousands of people while speeding up deportation and tightening court procedures.

Critics argue, as per The Guardian, that the Gold Card contradicts his messaging by granting swift access to wealthy investors while making immigration harder for low-income applicants. Trump has defended the approach, saying the applicants are “very successful” people who will “spend a lot of money to come in, as opposed to walking over the borders.”

5. It’s not an automatic green card, and the fine print matters

Despite Trump promoting the Gold Card as a “direct path to citizenship,” The Independent clarified that the program only guarantees legal residency, not permanent status.

Applicants must still qualify for existing EB-1 or EB-2 visa categories, typically reserved for individuals with “extraordinary ability,” advanced degrees, or “exceptional ability.”

