What is ‘Apprehension Fee’? Know about new $5,000 charge amid Trump's immigration crackdown

Apprehension Fee: In a recent effort to combat illegal immigration, the US government has initiated a $5,000 fee for migrants caught entering the country unlawfully, as per the US Border Patrol Chief Michael Banks.

This penalty, applicable to illegal migrants aged 14 and older, was sanctioned under US President Donald Trump's One Big Beautiful Bill Act earlier this year.

The fee will be levied on unauthorized migrants who are detained at any time after entering the US without permission, and it is enforced at the time of arrest rather than following a judicial decision, Banks stated on X.

What is $5,000 US ‘Apprehension Fee’?

Moreover, the new fee is applicable across the entire nation and is not limited to border areas. It does not matter when an individual entered the US, how long they have resided in the country, or if they currently have ongoing immigration proceedings.

They will incur the charge if they are deemed inadmissible in accordance to US immigration law.

While their deportation process is still unclear, paying the $5,000 US Apprehension Fee does not immediately grant them legal status or freedom.

Here's what happens if illegal immigrant fail to pay fee

According to Banks, if they are unable or decide not to pay the fee, it will be considered an official obligation owed to the US government. In these cases, the person may be barred from obtaining any future immigration benefits or from entering the nation legally.

Daily penalty of $1,000

Earlier this year, authorities declared a daily penalty of almost $1,000 for migrants who have received deportation orders yet continue to reside in the United States.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) stated that around 1.9 million foreign nationals have voluntarily left the country since Trump assumed office, although it did not clarify how many utilized the CBP application.

As per official statistics from the DHS, roughly 7,300 individuals were apprehended at the Mexican border in November, marking a low not seen since the 1960s. This number experienced a slight decrease from October.