What is Trump's Gold Card? Applications start for investor visa program; check cost, deadline, how to apply

President Donald Trump on Wednesday officially launched the 'Gold Card' investor's US visa program. A website has been launched, and applications are now live for the $1 million visa program, Trump announced on Truth Social. Donald Trump speaks during a roundtable in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, Wednesday, Dec. 10.(AP)

Trump established the Gold Card visa program with an executive order in September this year. Now, the order has been formally put into operation by the federal government.

"THE UNITED STATES GOVERNMENT’S TRUMP GOLD CARD IS HERE TODAY!" Trump wrote on Truth Social, announcing the launch. "A direct path to Citizenship for all qualified and vetted people. SO EXCITING! Our Great American Companies can finally keep their invaluable Talent."

Trump Gold Card Cost: 'Gift' Payment and Processing Fee

Donald Trump's new residency/ visa program comes in multiple tiers. The website has listed two programs, as of now: Gold Card and Corporate Gold Card. Another program, called Platinum Card, which provides US visa for up to 270 days is set to be launched soon.

The Gold Card is for individuals applying for citizenship, while the corporate Gold Card is for those seeking to enter the program as an employee with a corporate sponsor. Here's a breakdown of the cost of the two programs.

Trump's Gold Card: The applicant will have to pay $15,000 application fee and a processing fee (per application), which is non-refundable and must be paid via credit card or ACH debit card (US banks only). Once the application is approved, the applicants will have to pay a one-time $1 million 'gift' payment to complete the application.

Trump's Corporate Gold Card: The corporation of the concerned employee must pay $15,000 application cum processing fee (per application), which is non-refundable. After approval, a one-time $2 million 'gift' payment will have to be made to complete the application.

Is There An Application Deadline?

The website to apply for Trump's Gold Card visa has gone live, and interested applicants can apply now. As of now, it is unclear if the application will continue year-round. The website does not mention a last date for applying.

How To Apply For Trump Gold Cards?

Applications can be submitted on the official website. Here's a step-by-step explanation on how to complete the application.

Step 1: Go to https://trumpcard.gov

Step 2: Click on the 'Apply Now' option

Step 3: A portal to enter relevant information will open. Fill it up by providing all the accurate information.

Step 4: Click the 'Continue to payment' option

Step 5: Pay using an international/US credit card or an AHS debit card.