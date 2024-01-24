Budget 2024 LIVE updates: Tourism likely to contribute $250 billion to GDP by 2030, says report
Budget 2024 LIVE updates: On February 1, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman will table the final budget of the second five-year term of the Modi government.
Budget 2024 LIVE updates: In just over a week from today, Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman will, on February 1, table the final budget (for FY 2024-25) of the second five-year term of the Narendra Modi government. The budget will be an ‘interim’ one; this is because of the upcoming general elections, due in April-May. The full budget will be unveiled later this year by the incoming government.
Starting 2017, the budget has been presented on February 1. That year, it was table by Arun Jaitley, the then finance minister.
The budget session of Parliament will begin on January 31, followed by the presentation of the budget on the next day.
What is the union budget? All you need to know:
• A union budget is the central government's annual financial statement.
• It outlines the government’s proposed expenditures and revenues for the upcoming fiscal year.
• The union finance minister presents it in Parliament.
• It covers the next financial year- the period from April 1 to March 31 of the following year.
• Serves as a comprehensive document outlining the government’s economic and fiscal policies for the next fiscal year.
• Includes details about proposed expenditures, revenues, liabilities, and welfare schemes.
• It is a crucial tool for financial planning and policy-making.
- Jan 24, 2024 10:43 AM IST
Budget 2024 LIVE updates: Here's what Nirmala Sitharaman said for last year's budget
“It helps to build on the foundation laid in the previous Budget, and the blueprint drawn for India@100. We envision a prosperous and inclusive India, in which the fruits of development reach all regions and citizens,” said FM Sitharaman while tabling the government's annual financial statement last year.Jan 24, 2024 10:11 AM IST
Budget 2024 LIVE updates: Why ITR process should be streamlined? Expert explains
"Streamlining the ITR process can empower taxpayers and reduce the burden on both individuals and businesses. Leveraging technology for user-friendly interfaces could be a linchpin in fostering a tax regime that is efficient and accessible," says Suman Banerjee of Hedenova.Jan 24, 2024 09:45 AM IST
Budget 2024 LIVE updates: HRA policies must be revisited, says expert
“Revisiting HRA policies could provide relief to many individuals. Adjusting HRA rates to match current rental trends will be beneficial, especially for those living in urban areas,” Suman Bannerjee, CIO, Hedenova, tells Mint.Jan 24, 2024 09:25 AM IST
Budget 2024 LIVE updates: By 2030, tourism to generate 13.7 crore jobs, says IBEF report
As per an IBEF report, tourism is projected to contribute $250 billion to the GDP by 2030, generating employment for 137 million (13.7 crore).
Accordingly, the sector expects announcements with regars to the following in the upcoming budget: streamlining TCS, removal of TDS, tax reduction, GST input credit, infrastructural focus, and inbound tourism.Share this articleTopics
