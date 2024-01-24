Budget 2024 LIVE updates: Tourism likely to contribute $250 billion to GDP by 2030, says report

Budget 2024 LIVE updates: In just over a week from today, Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman will, on February 1, table the final budget (for FY 2024-25) of the second five-year term of the Narendra Modi government. The budget will be an ‘interim’ one; this is because of the upcoming general elections, due in April-May. The full budget will be unveiled later this year by the incoming government. Entrepreneurs watching the live Union budget session 2023-24 in Ludhiana, Punjab. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

Starting 2017, the budget has been presented on February 1. That year, it was table by Arun Jaitley, the then finance minister.

The budget session of Parliament will begin on January 31, followed by the presentation of the budget on the next day.

What is the union budget? All you need to know:

• A union budget is the central government's annual financial statement.

• It outlines the government’s proposed expenditures and revenues for the upcoming fiscal year.

• The union finance minister presents it in Parliament.

• It covers the next financial year- the period from April 1 to March 31 of the following year.

• Serves as a comprehensive document outlining the government’s economic and fiscal policies for the next fiscal year.

• Includes details about proposed expenditures, revenues, liabilities, and welfare schemes.

• It is a crucial tool for financial planning and policy-making.