US Airbnb guests mine 84 lakh in crypto, host to pay 1.25 lakh electricity bill

An Airbnb host in the United States was force to add that cryptocurrency mining will not be allowed at her listing. This happened after an alarming incident in North Carolina which left the host Ashley Class stunned as she got a massive electricity bill of $1,500 ( ₹1.25 lakh) after a couple of guests stayed for three weeks. Airbnb logo is seen displayed in this illustration.(Reuters)

The guests initially seemed like model renters but Ashley Class revealed in a TikTok vide0 that the guests made her Charlotte rental property a makeshift crypto-mining hub.

She said in the video, “It was cheaper for them to rent a house than to pay for that electricity.” But the episode did not begin with any warning signs and the guests seemed to be responsible tenants during their stay. But when Ashley Class got the hefty electricity bill, she was shocked. After this, she checked footage from an outdoor camera which revealed that the guests had smuggled in at least 10 computer rigs- equipment used for cryptocurrency mining.

Cryptocurrency mining is a process that involves solving complex mathematical problems to earn digital currency. The whole process requires significant computational power which needs huge amount of electricity. The practice has even been outlawed in some parts of China.

Ashley Class also shared that she confronted the guests about the electric bill but was met with resistance. She then involved Airbnb company and presented the evidence after which the guests agreed to cover the costs.