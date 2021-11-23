Home / Business / US, China, Japan, India, South Korea crude release may draw OPEC ire
US, China, Japan, India, South Korea crude release may draw OPEC ire

The decision to collectively discharge stockpiled crude after OPEC countries rebuffed calls to significantly boost production marks a diplomatic win for the US and a challenge to the grip that Saudi Arabia, Russia and other OPEC producers have on the market.
Three of the world’s largest oil consumers will release crude from its Strategic Petroleum Reserve.&nbsp;(Reuters)
Published on Nov 23, 2021 07:01 PM IST
Bloomberg |

The US will release 50 million barrels of crude from its Strategic Petroleum Reserve in concert with China, Japan, India and South Korea, the White House said in a statement -- an unprecedented, coordinated attempt by three of the world’s largest oil consumers to tame prices that could prompt a backlash by OPEC .

The decision to collectively discharge stockpiled crude after OPEC countries rebuffed calls to significantly boost production marks a diplomatic win for the US and a challenge to the grip that Saudi Arabia, Russia and other OPEC producers have on the market. 

Topics
opec+ joe biden
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, November 23, 2021
