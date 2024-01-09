Vibrant Gujarat Summit 2024 begins on Jan 10: What to expect

The 10th edition of the ‘Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit’ is set to commence on Wednesday, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurating the event in Ahmedabad. This year's summit also marks the celebration of ‘20 Years of Vibrant Gujarat as the Summit of Success’. The 10th edition of the 'Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit' is scheduled to commence on Wednesday and will run until Friday.

Initially envisioned in 2003 by Modi, then the Gujarat chief minister, the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit has “transformed into a highly esteemed global platform,” a release from Prime Minister's Office said. It is a renowned forum fostering business alliances, exchanging knowledge, and forging strategic partnerships, all aimed at fostering inclusive growth and sustainable development.

Inauguration

On Wednesday, approximately at 9.45 am, PM Modi is scheduled to inaugurate the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024 at Mahatma Mandir in Gandhinagar. Following this, he will engage in discussions with CEOs from leading global corporations. Later in the day, around 5.15 pm, the prime minister will head to GIFT City to interact with influential business figures during the Global FinTech Leadership Forum.

What to expect in this 10th edition of the summit?

-Celebration of ‘20 Years of Vibrant Gujarat’ programme highlights Gujarat's progression from attracting investments in 2003 to striving for global leadership by 2024. Curtain raiser events are planned in New Delhi and Mumbai.

-With 34 partner countries and 16 partner organisations, this year's Summit is set to witness extensive global participation. Additionally, the ministry of development of North-Eastern Region aims to use the platform to showcase investment prospects in the North-Eastern regions.

-The summit will feature diverse events such as seminars and conferences on globally relevant subjects like Industry 4.0, Technology, Sustainable Manufacturing, Green Hydrogen, Electric Mobility, Renewable Energy, and the path towards sustainability.

-Innovations for Defence Excellence-Defence Innovation Organization (iDEX-DIO) will exhibit futuristic technologies in unmanned solutions, artificial intelligence, cyber security, advanced materials, etc. This participation aligns with iDEX, the flagship scheme of the ministry of defence launched by PM Modi in 2018.

-Vibrant Gujarat Global Trade Show: Inaugurated prior to the summit on Tuesday, the event showcases companies displaying products crafted with cutting-edge technology. Focus sectors include E-mobility, Start-ups, MSMEs, Blue Economy, Green Energy, and Smart Infrastructure.

Here is the map of trade show venue:

Vibrant Gujarat Global Trade Show will be open for business on Wednesday and Thursday, and then for the general public for two more days. (Source: Vibrant Gujarat official site)

More about Vibrant Gujarat Global Trade Show

The trade show operates for two days for business engagement, Wednesday and Thursday, followed by two days open to the general public. Participating countries include Australia, Tanzania, Morocco, Mozambique, South Korea, Thailand, Estonia, Bangladesh, Singapore, UAE, UK, Germany, Norway, Finland, Netherlands, Russia, Rwanda, Japan, Indonesia, and Vietnam, showcasing their respective industries.

With 1,000 exhibitors focusing on research, the show spans across 13 halls, each dedicated to different themes such as 'Make in Gujarat' and ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’.

The show highlights women empowerment, MSME development, new technology, green and smart infrastructure, and sustainable energy.

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL)'s stall features a modified Su-30 MKI aircraft capable of integrating indigenous air-to-ground BrahMos missiles weighing 2500 kg and having a range of nearly 300 kms. HAL has produced 220 Su-30 MKI aircraft and overhauled 100 Su-30 MKI units. Additionally, HAL's Prachand Light Combat Helicopter (LCH) will be on static display during the Vibrant Gujarat summit.