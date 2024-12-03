VPNs evolve into comprehensive security platforms

Virtual private networks are transforming from simple web browsing security tools into comprehensive digital protection platforms. In an era emphasising digital data security, VPNs are seeing unprecedented adoption rates, driven by improvements in server speeds, zero-log policies, robust encryption, and widespread device compatibility including smart TVs. As operating systems become more robust with built-in virus and malware protection, VPN-focused security solutions may provide sufficient protection for most users, with the added advantage of enhanced web browsing tools. (HT)

VPN companies are capitalising on this momentum as both home and enterprise spending increases. They’re strategically developing comprehensive security suites that layer multiple services - cloud storage, password management, ad blocking, malware protection and data breach monitoring - into their subscription offerings.

ExpressVPN, Proton and Nord Security are spearheading this evolution. Research firm Statista projects the global VPN market will surge to $350 billion by 2032, a dramatic increase from $45 billion in 2022. This expansion has traditional antivirus companies concerned about their market position.

Financial information and identity protection have emerged as crucial focus areas in this multi-pronged security approach. Netherlands-based Nord Security recently launched NordProtect, a service monitoring dark web leaks for compromised email addresses and phone numbers, tracking suspicious credit activity changes, and providing identity theft insurance in the US market. International expansion is expected in coming months.

“Most of the stolen payment cards’ info came with a big bonus for cybercriminals—users’ autofill information and account credentials. This additional information opens doors to an even wider range of attacks, including from identity theft, online blackmail, and cyber extortion,” explains Adrianus Warmenhoven, cybersecurity advisor at NordVPN.

Warmenhoven reveals that malware attacks compromised over half a million payment cards in the past year alone.

ExpressVPN, a Kape Technologies subsidiary owned by Israeli billionaire Teddy Sagi, has integrated new security features including a credit scanner tool that flags suspicious activities such as fraudulent loan applications. Recent months have seen the platform strengthen its Threat Manager tool, which blocks apps and websites from communicating with third-party tracking platforms commonly used for online advertising and potential malware distribution.

“We wanted to do more to help our users take control of their online identity and financial security. Each Identity Defender tool focuses on a different aspect of identity protection,” says Sam Bultez, head of product at ExpressVPN.

The momentum is further reinforced by Microsoft’s recent updates to Defender across Android and iOS platforms, enabling Privacy Protection with VPN capabilities. Popular VPN applications have also added native support for Windows ARM platform, which is gaining traction through Qualcomm’s new processors.

Password management tools are also evolving amid ongoing data breach concerns. Google Authenticator, LastPass and Apple’s updated Passwords apps exemplify this trend. Swiss technology company Proton has outlined extensive plans to enhance their Mail, Calendar and Drive services with privacy-focused upgrades through early 2025, all integral parts of their VPN-inclusive subscription.

“You’ll be able to save recent bank statements to your online banking login, or attach your tax returns to your government portal login,” explains Proton’s Son Nguyen Kim, who founded SimpleLogin before its acquisition by Proton.

ExpressVPN’s Keys service follows a similar trajectory, offering secure storage for passwords, two-factor authentication and credit card details. NordVPN’s comprehensive package includes anti-malware and tracker protection, password management with data breach notifications, and 1TB of encrypted cloud storage.

The platforms’ expansion into virus and malware protection presents another challenge to traditional antivirus developers. NordVPN, which has grown through mergers with Surfshark and Atlas VPN, is enhancing its Threat Protection Pro suite for Windows and macOS applications, offering protection against fake websites and malware while blocking advertisements and trackers.

“We were the first to introduce the concept of threat protection to the VPN market, and we’ve been continuously upgrading our security solution to keep up with the latest online threats, such as malware, phishing, scams, fraud, and web tracking,” says a NordVPN spokesperson.

Traditional antivirus companies are responding to this shifting landscape by incorporating their own VPN services. Symantec’s Norton 360 and Bitdefender now include VPN capabilities, while McAfee leverages TunnelBear technology for its VPN service. However, these integrated VPNs often deliver inferior browsing speeds or protocol mechanisms compared to dedicated VPN services.

Comprehensive subscriptions offer convenience and cost savings for users.

The scope continues to expand into new territories. Proton’s new Wallet offers end-to-end encrypted Bitcoin security, while DuckDuckGo, known primarily for its search engine and private web browser, has entered the market with a Privacy Pro subscription combining VPN services and identity theft protection, directly competing with established players like ExpressVPN and NordVPN.