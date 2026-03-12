Wired Wisdom: Ecosystems, Duroflex’s smart sofa and a distracting car accessory

We often talk of smart homes, and most of that conversation revolves around smart plugs, appliances with WiFi paired to an app on your phone, and of course the old favourite—smart lighting. We often ignore smart seating, which is why when the good folks over at Duroflex pointed me to their newest Avalon recliner range, I had to give it a shot. Good timing too, because part of the experience happened to be the impressive Xiaomi X Pro QLED 75 .

First things first, Duroflex is a brand that’s well known for sleep solutions, and they’ve put quite a bit of technology there too—the Airboost mattress, for instance, has more than 1,00,000 air knit fibres in a unique 3D matrix pattern that allows the mattress to cool down and maintain temperature better than rivals.

The Avalon Elite mov.E motorised reclining sofas (prices start ₹31,499; options for single, dual and three seaters) have a rather interesting element which I’ve missed in most recliners till date—dual USB charging ports on either side, a USB-A and a USB-C. Specifically the latter, the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra reports super fast charging when plugged in, and this can be a handy for iPads and Android tablets too. Laptops, I’m not entirely sure—that’ll depend on native charge speeds.

Duroflex has gone a slightly different way with the fabric choice for the Avalon Elite mov.E, instead of the typical leatheresque finish that is more common. Instead, it’s the 360 GSM soft-touch fabric, which the brand insists is “high performance”. It’s a very plush, luxurious fabric, and the build quality for the most part is top notch. Except perhaps at the rear of the recliner, where the Velcro strips and fabric flaps covering the mechanicals aren’t always well aligned, leaving some creases visible if the recliner isn’t lined up close to a wall.

Also, missing is any space to hide away the cabling for the dual reclining system (this is the three-seater sofa; the middle seat remains static), as well as the big power adapter. The recline mechanism is driven by a motor, which is quite silent, so much so that the sound of the fabric stretching can be heard!

What stands out after living with it is how quickly a recliner like this stops feeling indulgent and starts feeling infrastructural to the living room. Duroflex seems to understand that the modern sofa now competes not just on comfort, but on how well it fits into a screen-filled, device-charging, always-on home. The Avalon Elite mov.E gets much of that brief right, even if the last mile of design polish—particularly cable management and rear finishing—still reminds you that smart furniture, as a category, is evolving slower than the smart home around it.

